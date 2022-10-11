UNO's Frankie Fidler named to preseason All-Summit League first team

Following a breakout freshman season, UNO forward Frankie Fidler was named to the preseason All-Summit League first team Tuesday.

The Bellevue West graduate averaged 12.9 points per game and hit a pair of game-winning shots at the buzzer in league play.

He shot 48.6% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range and 82.4% from the foul line. He scored in double figures 19 times and twice scored at least 35 points, including a 37-point performance against North Dakota.

Oral Roberts is picked to win the men's title as defending champ South Dakota State, which was unbeaten in the Summit last season, is second. Oral Roberts is the preseason favorite for the first time since 2011.

UNO, under first-year coach Chris Crutchfield, was picked to finish ninth. The Mavs are coming off a 5-25 season.

High-scoring guard Max Abmas of Oral Roberts is the preseason player of the year for a second straight year. Abmas averaged 24.1 points and 3.9 assists last season as a junior. As a sophomore, he averaged 27.2 points.

South Dakota State had two players on the first team, forward Luke Appel and guard Zeke Mayo.

Poll

1. Oral Roberts (28 first-place votes)

2. South Dakota State (11)

3. South Dakota (1)

4. North Dakota State

5. Denver

6. UMKC

7. Western Illinois

8. St. Thomas

9. UNO

10. North Dakota