UNO's Harrison Kreiling evolution into a starting pitcher comes during key stretch for Mavs

Harrison Kreiling got a text from coach Evan Porter Monday telling him he was going to make his first collegiate start Tuesday.

Kreiling figured he'd be used as an opener, going a couple of innings before UNO turned to its bullpen. After all, the sophomore from Omaha Westside had never thrown more than three innings in the game since joining the Mavs.

"I was a reliever in high school and I've been a reliever here," the right-hander said. "I was just going to throw as hard as I could for as long as I was in."

Kreiling kept compiling outs and the coaching staff kept sending him back to the mound. He faced the minimum through six innings, retiring 17 of the first 18 batters he faced with a career-high nine strikeouts. Kansas' only baserunner was a leadoff single in the third, but he was erased by a double play.

"The whole time I was in there, I was thinking, 'I got to make it five (innings) to get a win.' I didn't think I'd make it there, but every inning it was like 10 pitches, 12 pitches, 15 pitches," said Kreiling, who pitched into the seventh before being replaced during the 9-0 win. "As a reliever, command has probably been my weak point. I didn't really try to overpower anybody, but I was trying to throw a lot of strikes."

He excelled at that Tuesday. He threw 68 pitches through six innings and 52 of those were strikes.

"He was wonderful. I think all of us coaches knew he was capable of doing something like that once he puts everything together. His stuff is so good even when he's not necessarily in the zone but around the zone," Porter said. "He can be lights out."

Kreiling said he hadn't thrown more than six innings in a game since he was 13 years old. And with a key series against Summit League opponents South Dakota State and Oral Roberts coming up the next two weeks, Kreiling showed he can be more than a one- or two-inning guy.

"Other than the seventh inning, he did a really good job of pounding the zone the entire game. When he's in the zone, he's hard to hit," Porter said.

UNO enters this weekend's series against South Dakota State in the thick of the Summit race. North Dakota State leads the standings at 12-4, a half-game ahead of Oral Roberts (11-4). UNO (10-5) is a game and a half back, while SDSU (7-6) is in fourth.

The Jackrabbits played well in April, going 10-3 after starting the season 6-15. SDSU also went 6-3 against UNO last season.​

