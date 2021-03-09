UNO's historic Summit League tourney run ends with loss in finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — UNO’s shocking run through the Summit League tournament finally came to an end in Tuesday’s championship game. The Mavericks, seeded No. 8 in the eight-team field, got down early and were never able to recover in a 66-43 loss to South Dakota.

The Mavericks got down early and missed their first five shots over a seven-minute span to open the game. The Coyotes led from start to finish and raced to a 13-0 lead before building the margin to as many as 27 in the second half.

The Mavericks (7-13) had a pair of upset wins to open the tournament behind the scoring of Claire Killian and Josie Filer. Killian averaged 15.5 points and Filer 14.5 in those two wins. But the duo could get nothing going against South Dakota in the championship game. They finished with three points each on a combined 2-for-6 shooting from the field.

UNO's leading scorer, Elena Pilakouta at 12.7 points per game, didn’t score until the second quarter. She finished with nine points. Lauren Frost came off the bench and led UNO in scoring with 10 points.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald