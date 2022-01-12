 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNO's hockey series against North Dakota postponed
topical
HOCKEY

  • Updated
From a new coach to reaching the Frozen Four, check out the history of UNO hockey since 2010.

UNO's two-game NCHC series at North Dakota this weekend was postponed Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols in the Fighting Hawks program.

The 15th-ranked Mavericks also had their home series last weekend against sixth-ranked Denver reschedule, and haven't played since splitting a series at St. Lawrence Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. 

The NCHC will attempt to reschedule the series with No. 10 North Dakota.

The games against Denver were moved to Feb. 4 and 5. UNO (14-6, 4-4) is next schedule to host No. 7 Minnesota Duluth Jan. 21 and 22.

If the series can't be made up, it will be listed as a no-contest.

