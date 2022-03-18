UNO's Isaiah Saville forgoes senior season, signs with Vegas Golden Knights

UNO goalie Isaiah Saville's collegiate career has come to an end.

The NHL's Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday night that the team had signed Saville, the Mavericks' starting goalie the past three seasons, to a three-year entry-level contract.

Saville finished his Mavericks' career with a 38-36-5 record and a 2.78 goals-against average in 82 games. This season with UNO, he appeared in 30 games and was 16-14 with a 2.52 average and four shutouts.

Prior to college, the native of Anchorage, Alaska, spent one season with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League. He was named the USHL Goaltender of the Year and helped lead the Storm to a playoff appearance after going 25-4-3 with a 1.90 average.

Saville was selected by the Golden Knights in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Entry draft. He was the 135th overall selection.

​The Mavs' season ended last weekend when UNO lost its best of three NCHC playoff series against Western Michigan.

