UNO's Isaiah Saville in contention for nation's top goalie award
HOCKEY

UNO's Isaiah Saville in contention for nation's top goalie award

UNO drops one spot in national hockey rankings

UNO’s Isaiah Saville has been named to the 28-member watch list for the Mike Richter Award, given to the top Division I goalie.

The junior from Anchorage, Alaska, has been named the NCHC Goalie of the Week five times this season — the most of any netminder. Saville is 10-7 with a 2.28 goals-against average and has four shutouts, tying him for fifth nationally.

He is one of six league goalies nominated for the honor. The others are Dominic Basse of Colorado College, Brandon Bussi of Western Michigan, Magnus Chrona of Denver, Ryan Fanti of Minnesota Duluth and David Hrenak of St. Cloud State.

The watch list will be pared to 15 in the next two weeks, and the winner will be announced in April during the Frozen Four tournament.

