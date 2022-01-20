UNO's Isaiah Saville in contention for nation's top goalie award

UNO drops one spot in national hockey rankings
UNO’s Isaiah Saville has been named to the 28-member watch list for the Mike Richter Award, given to the top Division I goalie.
The junior from Anchorage, Alaska, has been named the NCHC Goalie of the Week five times this season — the most of any netminder. Saville is 10-7 with a 2.28 goals-against average and has four shutouts, tying him for fifth nationally.
He is one of six league goalies nominated for the honor. The others are Dominic Basse of Colorado College, Brandon Bussi of Western Michigan, Magnus Chrona of Denver, Ryan Fanti of Minnesota Duluth and David Hrenak of St. Cloud State.
The watch list will be pared to 15 in the next two weeks, and the winner will be announced in April during the Frozen Four tournament.
Photos: UNO hockey vs. Long Island
Long Island's Ethan Martini (23) checks Omaha's Kevin Conley during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Isaiah Saville makes a save while Long Island's PJ Marrocco looks for a rebound during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Brannon McManus (39) protects the puck from Long Island's Nolan Welsh during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Cameron Berg tries battles Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson for a rebound during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau tries to get the puck past Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) jumps into Tyler Weiss's arms after Weiss scored his first goal of the season in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley falls at the blue line during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha players celebrate after Taylor Ward scored a goal in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Nolan Sullivan (11) pushes Long Island's Isaiah Fox (8) after Fox ran into Omaha's goalie Isaiah Saville during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley shoots in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley battles to recover the puck during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha players celebrate after Kevin Conley scored in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau (13) and Taylor Ward (17) try to score on Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kevin Conley loses the puck after falling at the blue line during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Chayse Primeau tries to get the puck past Long Island's goalie Kris Carlson in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) jumps into Tyler Weiss's arms after Weiss scored his first goal of the season in the third period during their game against Long Island on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen (29) checks Long Island's Carson Musser in the third period during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Victor Mancini protects the puck from Long Island's Dylan Schuett in the third period during their game on Friday at Baxter Arena.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
