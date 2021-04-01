 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO's Jadin Booth, a Westside grad, enters transfer portal
0 comments
BASKETBALL

UNO's Jadin Booth, a Westside grad, enters transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}

UNO guard Jadin Booth has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Mavericks.

Jadin Booth

Jadin Booth

Booth, an Omaha Westside graduate, played in 20 games off the bench this season. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds over 17.8 minutes per game.

He's at least the third UNO player to enter the portal since the Mavs' season ended in the Summit League tournament on March 6. The others were UNO's two leading scorers, Marlon Ruffin and Ayo Akinwole.

Booth committed to UNO in May 2019, a couple months after leading Westside to the Class A state tournament. He made the All-Nebraska second team in 2020 following his senior year.

Other schools that recruited Booth in high school included Colorado State, Drake, South Dakota State, UMKC and others, though UNO was his only scholarship offer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert