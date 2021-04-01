UNO's Jadin Booth, a Westside grad, enters transfer portal

UNO guard Jadin Booth has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Mavericks.

Booth, an Omaha Westside graduate, played in 20 games off the bench this season. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds over 17.8 minutes per game.

He's at least the third UNO player to enter the portal since the Mavs' season ended in the Summit League tournament on March 6. The others were UNO's two leading scorers, Marlon Ruffin and Ayo Akinwole.

Booth committed to UNO in May 2019, a couple months after leading Westside to the Class A state tournament. He made the All-Nebraska second team in 2020 following his senior year.

Other schools that recruited Booth in high school included Colorado State, Drake, South Dakota State, UMKC and others, though UNO was his only scholarship offer.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.