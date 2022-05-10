UNO's Kamryn Meyer and Izzy Eltze named first team All-Summit League

UNO Pitcher Kamryn Meyer and outfielder Izzy Eltze were on the first team All-Summit League announced Tuesday, while infielders Jamie White and Lynsey Tucker were second-team selections.

Meyer had a breakout season as she led the league in wins (20), ERA (1.13), strikeouts (260) and shutouts (11). Her 260 strikeouts broke the single-season program record. She also broke the program record for strikeouts in a game with 18, and a week later she topped that mark with a 19-strikeout performance.

Eltze, a sophomore from Crete, hit .385 with five triples, a team-leading nine homers, 35 runs scored and 29 RBIs.

White hit .364 with 10 doubles, eight homers and a team-best 32 RBIs. She has a .514 on-base percentage.

Tucker hit .342 with nine doubles, a team-high 16 steals and didn't commit an error at second base.

Regular-season league champ South Dakota State had six players on the first team, including the player of the year (Rozelyn Carrillo) and the pitcher of the year (Grace Glanzer).

UNO is the second seed for the league tournament, which starts Wednesday in Brookings, South Dakota. UNO's first game will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.