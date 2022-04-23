UNO's Kamryn Meyer breaks her own record, striking out 19 in Mavs' win over South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — For the second week in a row, pitcher Kamryn Meyer set a new UNO softball standard.

Eight days after breaking the program record for single-game strikeouts, the junior right-hander struck out 19 Coyotes in an 8-1 win Saturday. The Mavs completed the doubleheader sweep with a 10-3 win in the nightcap.

Meyer struck out 18 last Friday in a win over St. Thomas. Meyer, who improved to 15-5, passed the 200-strikeout barrier Saturday as she has 217 in 126 innings. She pitched the last three innings for the save in the nightcap, striking out six and allowing one hit.

In the opener, Meyer struck out the first nine batters and 11 of the first 12 as she was perfect through four innings. She got plenty of offensive support as the Mavs scored in five of the seven innings. Jamie White and Lexi Burkhardt capped the win with home runs in the seventh inning. White finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Burkhardt scored three times.

UNO trailed 3-1 after three innings in the second game. Maggie O'Brien hit a two-run single to tie it in the fourth, then White hit another homer, a two-run shot in the fifth that gave the Mavs the lead.

Izzy Eltze hit a homer and a triple in the final two innings as she finished the day 7 of 10. Lynsey Tucker had three hits and scored twice in the second game.

UNO and South Dakota came into the day tied for second in the Summit League standings with 8-4 records. The Mavs go for the weekend sweep at 11 a.m. Sunday.