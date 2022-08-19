UNO's Mariah Murdie is returning to Baxter Arena, but this time as part of the volleyball team

Mariah Murdie will make her return to the Baxter Arena court Saturday. This time, though, there will be a net in the middle dividing the floor.

Murdie, who spent the past four seasons as one of the top scorers for the women's basketball team, is playing for UNO's volleyball team this fall. The Mavs open their season at 3 p.m. Saturday with an exhibition match against UNK.

"I had my (additional) COVID year, and I just wanted to have some fun. Kind of challenge myself and try something new," Murdie said this week before volleyball practice. "It worked out that they need a middle (blocker) and I played middle in high school."

The 6-foot-3 Murdie was a multi-sport standout at Jefferson West High School in northeast Kansas. When she wasn't playing volleyball or basketball, she was a state medalist in track.

She said she showed more growth in basketball in high school, so that was a reason to go that direction in college.

"Actually, volleyball was my first love. That was my first sport of choice," Murdie said. "When I was a little kid, I wanted to play volleyball. I remember watching the Olympics and saying, 'I want to be an Olympic volleyball player.' Things didn't work out and basketball took over."

For the Mavs, Murdie was a tough matchup for opposing post players in basketball as she used her quickness and footspeed to her advantage. She led the Mavs in scoring as a sophomore and senior as she finished with 875 points and 530 rebounds in her career.

After the basketball season ended this winter, Murdie joked with some of the volleyball coaches that if they ever needed a practice player, let her know. By this spring, she made the switch from basketball to volleyball.

"Really good athlete, probably one of the best athetes on the team," UNO volleyball coach Matt Buttermore said.

With that athleticism, now Murdie's working toward her first volleyball season since high school.

"It was a tough transition. I don't have all the skills or experience," Murdie said. "But (the coaches) have done a good job of working with me, pulling me aside and saying, 'Let's do this today.'"

Murdie is working on elements like footwork and timing, and she's been reminded that a different set of muscles are sore after a volleyball workout compared to basketball.

Still, Murdie said she just wants to contribute for a Mav team that's the defending Summit League regular-season champion.

"It's not my success, it's the team's success," she said.

Senior setter Sami Clarkson said although Murdie is new to the volleyball team, she brings intangibles to this year's squad.

"She brings so much leadership and she's a great teammate," Clarkson said. "She's been a great add-in. She works really hard and is great motivation for the other girls."

Before opening the regular season at a tournament in South Carolina next weekend, the Mavs will face one of the traditional powerhouses in Division II.

UNK is ranked 10th in the D2 preseason poll and has reached the NCAA tournament each of the past 22 seasons. Since 1999, UNK has been coached by Rick Squiers who has amassed a 675-89 record with the Lopers.

In its past two exhibitions against Division I teams, UNK defeated Wyoming in 2019 and Air Force last fall.