UNO's Mark Timmins named Summit League baseball pitcher of the week

UNO starting pitcher Mark Timmins was named the Summit League baseball pitcher of the week after he shut down Oral Roberts on Sunday.

Timmins scattered seven hits and struck out five over seven innings as the Mavs blanked Oral Roberts 8-0.

It was Timmins' third straight start in which he's thrown at least seven innings. The Omaha Central grad has allowed a total of three earned runs in those starts, lowering his ERA to 3.32.

UNO returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Nebraska at 6:30 p.m.