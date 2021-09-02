UNO's Marriah Buss feels at home at Devaney Center, even when facing Nebraska volleyball

"If we want to play for big things, we have to put ourselves in big moments," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. "Obviously, Nebraska will be a great environment. Serving and passing will be real important. All three (opponents) are physical, so we're going to have to serve and pass well and be efficient in transition with the opportunities we get."

The Mavs opened their season last weekend, losing to Iowa State before sweeping Drake. UNO hit .299 as a team and cut down on its errors against the Bulldogs.

"We played a much cleaner game and we played more of our style like we've been practicing," said Buss, who is third on the team with 13 kills the first weekend.

Rachel Fairbanks had double-digit kills in both matches while Sadie Limback had nine both days. Sami Clarkson is averaging 11.5 assists per set.

Buss' road back to Devaney wasn't exactly a straight shot. She said she takes pride in where she's from, and that's how she ended up with the Mavs.

The 6-foot outside hitter spent the 2020-21 season at Wichita State, playing in 14 of 17 matches. She averaged 1.45 kills and 0.82 digs per set, but decided to transfer to UNO in May.