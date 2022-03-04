UNO's 'new season' in Summit League tournament starts with South Dakota State

UNO gets another shot to do something no Summit League team has accomplished this season.

Defeat South Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits became the first men's team in league history to go unbeaten during the regular season. SDSU is on an 18-game winning streak, its last loss coming Dec. 15. SDSU (27-4) faces the Mavericks (5-25) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the tournament opener.

"Offensively, they're so talented," coach Derrin Hansen said. "They have three bigs who can go at you. And then they shoot it so well. It's a really hard matchup. They shoot it well, they're unselfish, they can score it in, they can score it out.

"Pick your poison and hope they miss a few more than they make."

SDSU leads the country in field goal percentage (52.7), 3-point percentage (45.1) and averages 87.2 points per game. The Jackrabbits have scored at least 90 points 12 times, which also leads the NCAA.

"They just have a lot of different weapons. The team has a lot of guys who can score at a pretty efficient way," forward Darrius Hughes said. "We just have to lock in on the little things, whether it's offensively or defensively, to give us the best chance to make it a game."

SDSU's offense is triggered by Aurora grad Baylor Scheierman, the only player in Division I men's basketball to lead his conference in rebounds and assists. He leads the Jackrabbits in scoring (16.2), rebounding (8.2), assists (4.6) and 3s (72) and has 11 double-doubles.

UNO played well against SDSU when the teams in January as the Mavs shot 52% in a 95-86 loss. Hansen said that kind of effort will be needed when they meet Saturday.

"The thing we did was we moved the ball well. We got shots, we made shots," Hansen said. "They beat us by nine, so we have to be just a little better."

UNO hasn't won away from Omaha this season, but Hughes said the team remains upbeat heading into the postseason.

"It's a new season, it's 0-0," he said. "It's all about going forward in the most positive way for the team."

