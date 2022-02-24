UNO's rallies fall short in loss to Western Illinois

Western Illinois used an 18-6 run midway through the second half to break away from the UNO men for an 88-76 win Thursday night.

UNO (5-23, 4-13 Summit) never led, but the Mavs tied it on four occasions in the first six minutes of the second half.

The Mavs were within 50-49 with 12:45 left when Western Illinois (16-13, 7-10) put together its decisive run.

UNO made a couple of late pushes, making it 75-70 after a Devin Evans 3-pointer at the 3:34 mark and 81-76 on Akol Arop's three-point play with 1:04 left, but that's as close as it got.

UNO committed 14 of its 20 turnovers in the first half and was called for 17 fouls after halftime.

Frankie Fidler led UNO with 16 points, while Felix Lemetti added 14 points and seven rebounds. Marco Smith (11) and Arop (10) also were in double figures.

UNO finishes the regular season Saturday night at St. Thomas.

