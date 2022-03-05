UNO's relievers allow seven runs as Mavs fall to Valparaiso

Adam Brauch hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh as Valparaiso took the lead for good in a 7-5 win over UNO on Saturday.

Mike Boeve and Eddie Satisky each had three hits for the Mavericks (3-9), and Noah Greise drove in a pair of runs.

But relievers Jarrett Blunt, Tanner Howe and Wyatt Sellers combined to allow seven runs on seven hits and two walks. UNO also committed three errors.

In a game delayed more than four hours by rain, both offenses also got off to a slow start, with UNO leading 1-0 heading into the fifth.

Valparaiso (5-3) scored twice in the top of the inning, but UNO answered to retake the lead at 3-2 on Eduardo Rosario's fielder's choice and Satisky's RBI single.

After Valpo moved ahead 4-3 in the sixth, Griese drove in two with a double to right.

It was Griese's second double of the series to go with five RBIs.

The Mavs struggled in the field, with their fifth multi-error game of the season — and fourth time they had committed at least three.

The Beacons took advantage, scoring three unearned runs.

After dropping two of the first three games, the Mavs look to even the series Sunday at 1 p.m. at Tal Anderson field.