UNO's Rylee Marshall has been playing her best volleyball this season

"He's slowed down my timing (on attacks)," Marshall said of Buttermore. "And I have confidence. That's helped me become a better attacker."

Three weeks ago, Marshall even picked up her first weekly league honor: defensive player of the week. For the award, she had 11 blocks in a pair of sweeps, and in one of the wins, she had eight kills in 11 attempts for a .727 hitting percentage.

Marshall was pleasantly surprised by the honor.

"I don't really think of myself as a defender, but I am a middle blocker," she said with a smile.

UNO finishes a three-game homestand at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a key match against UMKC. UNO and Denver are tied for first place in the Summit at 7-1, followed by South Dakota (7-2), which lost to Denver on Saturday after beating UNO last Thursday, and UMKC (6-2).

The Mavs and Kangaroos split a pair of five-set thrillers last season, with UNO winning the final set 16-14 on the first night and UMKC winning 15-13 the second.

"That's going to be a tough one," Buttermore said. "We're going to get ready to play a tough match."