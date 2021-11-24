UNO's Sadie Limback earns Summit League player of the year award

Sadie Limback became a strong six-rotation player for the UNO volleyball team this season. On Wednesday, she was recognized for that as she was named the Summit League player of the year.

Limback helped the Mavs win the regular-season league title for the first time and she's the first UNO player to earn the league's top individual honor.

Teammate Sami Clarkson was named the setter of the year, while Matt Buttermore was named coach of the year.

Limback averaged 3.84 kills per set and had a .328 hitting percentage in league matches. She had eight double-doubles and finished with a career-high 21 digs Sunday in UNO's regular-season finale at UMKC.

"She's had some nice defensive games in the back row," Buttermore said.

In 28 matches this season, Limback has 381 kills, 205 digs and 73 blocks. The 6-foot left-hander, who was an all-league selection the past two years, has more than 1,400 kills for her career.

Clarkson leads the Summit in assists per set (11.66) and third in total assists (723) in league matches. The Omaha Concordia graduate has five double-doubles this season, and as a three-year starter she more than 3,000 assists.