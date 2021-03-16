UNO's Sadie Limback named Summit League volleyball player of the week

UNO junior Sadie Limback became the first player in Summit League history to be the volleyball player of the week four straight weeks.

Limback was tabbed again Tuesday after she had 25 and 21 kills in a pair of wins at North Dakota State last week.

"Sadie continues to play at a high level on a consistent basis," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said.

Last Friday when she tied a career high with 25 kills, Limback hit .533. She previously had 25 kills on Feb. 22.

UNO, off this weekend, has won eight of its last nine matches. Limback has averaged nearly 18 kills per match in that stretch, hitting better than .500 five times.