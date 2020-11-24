UNO's season opener will start an hour earlier; other schedule changes made

UNO is still set to open its 2020-21 season against Austin Peay on Wednesday as part of the Gulf Coast Showcase, but the rest of its schedule for the week has been changed.

The Mavs’ first game will tip off at 1 p.m. Wednesday (it was originally scheduled for 2 p.m.). Flo Hoops, which provides an online streaming service, will broadcast the event, which is taking place in Estero, Florida.

UNO will then face Middle Tennessee State at 10 a.m. Thursday in the season opener for the Blue Raiders.

The Mavs’ weekend ends with a 10 a.m. game Saturday against Abilene Christian.

There’s no longer a traditional bracket for the Gulf Coast Showcase after Indiana State and Akron dropped out because of positive COVID-19 test results and East Carolina backed out because of concerns related to the pandemic. East Tennessee State is the other team still planning to participate in the event.

