 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO's season opener will start an hour earlier; other schedule changes made
0 comments
MEN'S BASKETBALL

UNO's season opener will start an hour earlier; other schedule changes made

{{featured_button_text}}

UNO is still set to open its 2020-21 season against Austin Peay on Wednesday as part of the Gulf Coast Showcase, but the rest of its schedule for the week has been changed.

The Mavs’ first game will tip off at 1 p.m. Wednesday (it was originally scheduled for 2 p.m.). Flo Hoops, which provides an online streaming service, will broadcast the event, which is taking place in Estero, Florida.

UNO will then face Middle Tennessee State at 10 a.m. Thursday in the season opener for the Blue Raiders.

The Mavs’ weekend ends with a 10 a.m. game Saturday against Abilene Christian.

There’s no longer a traditional bracket for the Gulf Coast Showcase after Indiana State and Akron dropped out because of positive COVID-19 test results and East Carolina backed out because of concerns related to the pandemic. East Tennessee State is the other team still planning to participate in the event.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert