USC holds UNO baseball to five hits in Mavs' loss to Trojans

LOS ANGELES — Three Southern California pitchers combined to limit UNO to five hits to lead the Trojans to a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Jaxson Simmerman homered in the third and scored twice for the Mavericks (2-5), but UNO was unable to tally more than one hit in an inning. The Mavs tallied their second run in the fifth when Simmerman reached on an error and scored on a Will Reetz single.

USC starter Tyler Stromsborg scattered three hits and two runs in five innings, and Nate Clow and Garrett Clarke each pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

The Trojans (4-2), meanwhile, tagged UNO starter Charlie Bell for four runs and 10 hits in five innings.

The series, which started with a 4-3 Trojans victory in 12 innings late Friday night, will wrap up on Sunday at 2 p.m.