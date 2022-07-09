Victor Mancini believes 'the sky's the limit' after being drafted by New York Rangers

Friday was an ordinary day at the rink for Victor Mancini, until his phone rang a little before 12:30 p.m.

“I was actually putting my street clothes on and getting ready to leave the rink and I got a phone call from a scout I know from New York,” Mancini said. “To be honest, I wasn’t watching or paying attention to the draft. I was just doing my own thing and I didn’t want to worry about it too much. But he told me they were taking me and it was awesome.”

That "they" refers to the New York Rangers, who selected Mancini with the 159th overall pick in the fifth round of this year’s NHL draft.

Mancini was draft-eligible last summer and some felt he could have been picked in the later rounds. However, his name was never called. But at 19 years old, he was draft-eligible again heading into last season. Mancini turned 20 on May 26.

Scouts continued to keep a close eye on Mancini throughout his freshman year at UNO, and the 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman seemed bound to have his name called in Montreal. Based off his size and style of play, there’s optimism about what he could become at the pro level.

“Honestly, it was really exciting,” Mancini said of the process leading up to the draft. “In the back of your head you knew it could be a possibility, but you really just try to go through it and enjoy the ride and try not to psych yourself out too much.

“I had a ton of fun with it talking to a lot of people and the different teams though. And I knew I had some interest going into the draft, but you never know what’s going to happen.”

Being drafted by a New York team adds some excitement for Mancini. His father, Bob, was born in Brooklyn. Mancini said his grandfather was a huge Rangers fan growing up in New York, too. And he still has family in Long Island and throughout the state.

Although he grew up in Michigan, Mancini said he paid attention to all New York teams because of that.

“It was definitely a relief and it was exciting to share that news with my family,” Mancini said. “I was just kind of at a loss of words, especially getting drafted by a team like the Rangers.”

Mancini becomes the fifth NHL pick on the UNO roster and was one of three NCHC players taken at this year’s draft. UNO coach Mike Gabinet said Mancini is an easy kid to root for and has an "unbelievable" work ethic and attitude.

It wasn’t a surprise to see him picked.

“I think he's got NHL potential from a physical standpoint alone,” Gabinet said. “He's a big strong kid that can really skate and you're just seeing the efficiency of his game continues to improve. So there was no question he has a lot of the tools to eventually play at the highest level and I’m extremely happy for him.”

Mancini played in all 38 games for the Mavs last season. After Jonny Tychonick went down with an injury in early October, Mancini was elevated to the top pair alongside Brandon Scanlin. The two were never separated and Mancini continued to impress as the season went along.

Coincidentally, Scanlin signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Rangers in March and is gearing up for his first full season with the organization. The two will be reunited next week at the Rangers' development camp.

“He reached out and congratulated me and we’ve been talking back-and-forth a little bit,” Mancini said. “We were joking that maybe (the Rangers) did that on purpose and want to put us back together in the future. But it’s definitely pretty cool.”

Mancini is working out in Omaha and will head to New York next week to get his first taste of what could be his future organization.

As exciting as the thought of being a pro is, he's also focused on his sophomore season with the Mavs.

“I think my game is in a really good spot and I feel like right now the sky’s the limit,” Mancini said. “I feel like my game translated well to college last season and I think I can add even more to my game. Especially on the offensive side.

“But I’m just worried about taking it one day at a time right now. I’m in a good spot and enjoy where I’m at right now, and I’m excited about the future. And I want to do the best I can here in Omaha and continue to grow.”