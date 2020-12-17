Wanjang Tut scores career high, but UNO basketball falls to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — UNO got a career-high 27 points from junior Wanjang Tut, but Wyoming was able to hold off the Mavericks for an 82-78 win Thursday night.

UNO never led in the second half. It was within 77-76 with less than a minute to play but couldn't catch the Cowboys (6-1).

Tut, an Omaha Burke product whose previous game-high was 19 points, also had nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Matt Pile added 17 points and seven rebounds, scoring his 1,000th career point in the process.

UNO drops to 2-7 on the season.​

Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team