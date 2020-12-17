Wanjang Tut scores career high, but UNO basketball falls to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — UNO got a career-high 27 points from junior Wanjang Tut, but Wyoming was able to hold off the Mavericks for an 82-78 win Thursday night.
UNO never led in the second half. It was within 77-76 with less than a minute to play but couldn't catch the Cowboys (6-1).
Tut, an Omaha Burke product whose previous game-high was 19 points, also had nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Matt Pile added 17 points and seven rebounds, scoring his 1,000th career point in the process.
UNO drops to 2-7 on the season.
Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team
Matt Pile
6-8, 240 | Senior | Forward | Wichita, Kansas
The preseason All-Summit first-team honoree led the conference in rebounds (10.0 per game) and blocks (1.5) last year. He ranked third in field goal shooting percentage (57.6%). Pile was the Summit League’s defensive player of the year in 2020. He'll be a force on the interior yet again for the Mavs.
Ayo Akinwole
6-0, 165 | Senior | Guard | Papillion (Papillion La-Vista)
He finished one rebound shy of a triple-double in the second outing of last season, showcasing his ability to impact the game in multiple ways. He’ll be a tone-setter for the Mavs this year. Akinwole averaged 7.0 points per game as a junior.
Marlon Ruffin
6-5, 195 | Junior | Guard/forward | Madison, Wisconsin
The 2020 Summit League sixth man of the year really settled into his role during conference play last season, ranking third on the team with an average of 12.5 points per game against league opponents. Ruffin’s a versatile defender, too. He was named to the preseason All-Summit second team.
Wanjang Tut
6-8, 205 | Junior | Forward | Omaha (Burke)
Tut had a strong finish to his sophomore year, averaging 10.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 62% from the floor during the season’s final seven games. He’ll be an X-factor on a lot of nights for the Mavs, especially when opposing frontcourts get too preoccupied with teammate Matt Pile.
Zach Thornhill
6-4, 185 | Junior | Guard | Lenexa, Kansas
Thornhill’s role is expected to expand after he averaged 8.1 points per game as a sophomore in the 2019-20 campaign. He made 47.2% of his shots. According to Ken Pomeroy’s data, he was the most efficient offensive player on UNO’s squad (11th-most efficient in the conference).
Marco Smith
6-2, 175 | Junior | Guard | Kansas City, Kansas
Smith petitioned the NCAA for immediate eligibility last year but his waiver request was denied. He would have made a meaningful contribution. And certainly, this season he’ll be needed. Smith averaged 5.0 points per game as a freshman for UMKC back in the 2017-18 campaign.
Darrius Hughes
6-7, 230 | Sophomore | Guard/forward | Kansas City, Missouri
Hughes was a spark off the bench for UNO last year — he had a handful of rim-rattling dunks that energized the gym. Hughes averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 30 games.
Sam'i Roe
6-1, 180 | Junior | Guard | Atlantic City, New Jersey
This is Roe’s third stop in his college career. He spent a season at Palm Beach State, then moved to Independence Community College in Kansas. He’s a newcomer to watch. The coaches were encouraged with his early work in practice.
La'Mel Robinson
6-0, 160 | Redshirt freshman | Guard | Riverside, Missouri
Robinson sat out last year but flashed his potential in practice. He averaged 25.0 points per game as a senior two seasons ago at Park Hill South High School, where he finished as the all-time points leader. He’s set to be an impact player in his first year.
Jadin Booth
6-2, 175 | Freshman | Guard | Omaha (Westside)
Booth set career records for points and assists at Westside. He was a two-time All-Nebraska honoree. And he made a positive impression during preseason practices, so he could find a spot within the UNO rotation this season.
Kyle Luedtke
6-5, 190 | Sophomore | Guard | Omaha (Creighton Prep)
He played limited minutes during his first season last year, appearing in 15 games. But when he stepped on the floor, he often made a splash. Luedtke scored seven points in 16 minutes against Eastern Michigan and he picked up seven rebounds in 14 minutes against Western Illinois.
Nick Ferrarini
6-5, 190 | Junior | Guard | Omaha (Millard North)
Ferrarini announced in May that he’d be transferring to UNO after spending two years at Wayne State. He led the Wildcats in scoring as a sophomore at 14.3 points per game (40.0% shooting from 3-point range).
Nathan Brusseau
6-11, 225 | Sophomore | Center | New Prague, Minnesota
Brusseau logged 45 total minutes in 11 game appearances during his first season with the Mavs. He was a two-time all-conference player at New Prague High School.
Grant Frickenstein
6-3, 170 | Redshirt freshman | Guard | Fremont
Frickenstein averaged 20.9 points per game as a senior at Fremont Bergan two years ago. He redshirted with UNO last season.
Devin Evans
6-9, 200 | Sophomore | Forward | Conyers, Georgia
Evans joins UNO after spending his freshman season at Southwest Mississippi Community College. There he averaged 4.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Dylan Brougham
6-9, 195 | Freshman | Center | Riverside, Missouri
Brougham averaged 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks per game last year at Park Hill South High School. He was a late addition in the most recent recruiting cycle, signing on with the Mavs in May.
