'We’re in pretty good shape': Mavs have benefited from geography, relationships in forming schedule

Even with the start of the regular season three weeks away, there’s uncertainty encompassing the sport.

Deals are falling through. Teams are pausing preseason practice to quarantine after positive test results. Major conferences are still building their schedules.

But to this point, the Mavs have navigated their way through the mayhem.

“We feel good about our games, even though we don’t have it all worked out yet,” Hansen said.

Here’s what UNO is up against:

» The typical window for nonconference games has been cut from two months to about two or three weeks.

» There are new hurdles, like matching testing protocols or arranging safe travel options.

» The big-budget teams that typically fill out a home schedule by paying a handful of opponents to come play aren’t going to see the windfall from ticket sales with limited- or no-attendance policies. Even those next couple of tiers of teams have fewer programs looking to buy, Alberts said.

That’s all led to a frenetic scramble behind the scenes as coaches try to fill a schedule.