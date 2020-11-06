'We’re in pretty good shape': Mavs have benefited from geography, relationships in forming schedule

The pandemic has created scheduling chaos across college basketball, but UNO may have avoided some of the headaches inundating many of its mid-major peers.
That is, at least, the view of Athletic Director Trev Alberts as the Mavericks’ schedule begins to come into focus.
UNO is set to open the season at a multiteam event in Florida Thanksgiving week. It’ll play at Creighton and at Kansas in December.
Additional matchups have yet to be announced — but once contracts are approved, the Mavs expect to play eight or nine nonconference games with a 16-game Summit League schedule.
So while it’s unlikely that UNO will meet the NCAA-allotted maximum of 27 games this season, Alberts and coach Derrin Hansen are comfortable with the schedule the Mavs are putting together — especially given the current situation in college hoops.
“Give Derrin and his staff the credit,” Alberts said. “For schools like us, it’s about relationships and working hard to maintain those while recognizing that everybody’s challenged. I think the staff had a lot of things in place — they’re benefiting from it now.”
Scheduling hasn’t been easy this fall, and the process could get tougher if the worsening pandemic numbers across the country alter plans.
Even with the start of the regular season three weeks away, there’s uncertainty encompassing the sport.
Deals are falling through. Teams are pausing preseason practice to quarantine after positive test results. Major conferences are still building their schedules.
But to this point, the Mavs have navigated their way through the mayhem.
“We feel good about our games, even though we don’t have it all worked out yet,” Hansen said.
Here’s what UNO is up against:
» The typical window for nonconference games has been cut from two months to about two or three weeks.
» There are new hurdles, like matching testing protocols or arranging safe travel options.
» The big-budget teams that typically fill out a home schedule by paying a handful of opponents to come play aren’t going to see the windfall from ticket sales with limited- or no-attendance policies. Even those next couple of tiers of teams have fewer programs looking to buy, Alberts said.
That’s all led to a frenetic scramble behind the scenes as coaches try to fill a schedule.
What has aided UNO, Hansen said, is its location. Many schools competing at the Mavs’ level — other Summit League or Big Sky teams — have fewer options.
“When it comes to scheduling this year, geography matters,” Hansen said. “We have more opportunities to get maybe a few (comparable) schools or a few buy games because they feel comfortable with you driving in on a bus.”
What will be different for the Mavs, however, is the financial piece.
Typically, teams would pay UNO five or six figures in exchange for a home game against the Mavs. Those payouts help boost the athletic department’s revenue — and provide increased exposure for the team, Alberts said.
But UNO has fewer of those buy games this year, with smaller guarantees. That hurts, Alberts said, though he wasn’t able yet to quantify the monetary hit.
Alberts is optimistic that the opponents who dropped the Mavs or had to limit payouts will work with UNO in the future. And he’s encouraged, given the circumstances, about what the Mavs have planned for this year.
“We will not have the full allotment that we normally do,” he said. “But compared to the rest of our peers, we’re in pretty good shape.”
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
