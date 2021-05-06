'We're having fun': Masen Prososki, Mavs hitting on all cylinders

"The last few weeks, it's really been clicking for him. He really can do it all — he can hit for power, he can run, he can defend. As good a baseball player as he is, he's even a better guy. That makes it more fun watching him be successful."

The Bennington graduate was a starter at Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to UNO for the 2020 season. He started for the Mavs but couldn't get untracked as he hit .196 in 14 games. But even last spring, Porter said it was just a matter of time before Prososki got rolling.

That time has been now.

"I've been able to buy into what the coaches are saying," Prososki said. "Last year I tried to do my own thing but this year I've bought into the player development side."

While the offense scored 38 runs against Western Illinois, UNO has gotten quality starts in five of its past six games. And closer Jacob Mohler, who had been sidelined by injury, threw a spotless ninth inning for his third save Sunday in his first appearance since March 20.

"It gives our bullpen a lot more confidence," Porter said of Mohler's return. "It's great having someone who's going to compete in those high-pressure innings."