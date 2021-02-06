Western Illinois finishes weekend sweep of UNO basketball

Western Illinois earned a weekend sweep of the UNO men with a 75-73 win Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

Western Illinois, which defeated the Mavs 85-77 Friday, took a 75-72 lead after Justin Brookins made two free throws with six seconds left.

The Leathernecks fouled La'Mel Robinson with three seconds left. Robinson made the first, got his own rebound after intentionally missing the second but missed a contested shot in the lane at the buzzer.

There were nine lead changes in the last 16 minutes, with UNO taking its last lead at 70-69 with 3:14 left.

Will Carius scored 22 points to lead Western Illinois, which was 21 of 22 on free throws on the night.

Ayo Akinwole, who scored a career-high 27 on Friday, led four Mavericks in double figures with 21 points. Marlon Ruffin (13), Wanjang Tut (12) and Robinson (12) also were in double figures, while Matt Pile had 16 rebounds and five blocked shots.

UNO (2-16), which has dropped 12 straight, returns to action Friday at UMKC.

