Western Illinois leads from start to finish in win over UNO basketball

Western Illinois led from start to finish as the Leathernecks held off the UNO men for an 85-77 Summit League win Friday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO pulled within 74-71 with 2:50 left after back-to-back 3-pointers by Ayo Akinwole and Nick Ferrarini, but that's as close as the Mavs got.

Will Carius led Western Illinois with 21 points while Anthony Jones added 20 off the bench. Western Illinois controlled the glass, outrebounding the Mavs 46-29.

Akinwole scored a career-high 27 points, including 21 in the second half, had five rebounds and four assists to lead UNO.

UNO (2-15), which has dropped 11 straight, will play Western Illinois again Saturday at 7 p.m.

