Western Illinois makes 19 3-pointers to overcome UNO women

The UNO women weren’t able to outscore Western Illinois on Sunday.

Western Illinois hit 19 3-pointers — including 10 in the first half — as the Leathernecks were too much for the Mavericks in an 89-66 win at Baxter Arena.

UNO outlasted the Leathernecks 105-102 in double overtime Saturday in a game in which both shot better than 52% from the field and combined for 29 3s.

But on Sunday, the Leathernecks hit five 3s in the first seven minutes, opened a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and pulled away.

Anna Deets and Elizabeth Lutz each scored 23 points and combined for 12 3s to lead Western Illinois (5-15, 4-8 Summit League).

Ella Ogier and Sophie Johnston scored 11 each to lead the Mavs (2-9, 1-5), while Claire Killian and Sarah Schmitt each added 10.

UNO returns to action Friday at UMKC.

