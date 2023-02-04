Western Illinois erased a 12-point second-half deficit and edged the Omaha men 75-72 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO led 41-29 at halftime and was up 52-40 after a JJ White layup with 13:30 left. UNO still was up 64-62 on a Dylan Brougham layup at the 2:17 mark.

But Western Illinois took a 67-64 lead on an Alex Rosner 3-pointer with 1:34 left and stayed in front the rest of the way. Omaha cut the deficit to one three times in the final 80 seconds, including 73-72 when White hit a 3 with five seconds left.

Trenton Massner, who finished with a game-high 28 points, hit two free throws with four seconds left and UNO's 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

White led four Mavs in double figures with 16 points, while Frankie Fidler had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Brougham had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

UNO, which shot 52.8% from the field, has dropped seven straight, with its last four games decided by single digits. The Mavs next go to North Dakota State on Thursday.

