Who is UNO's next go-to guard? Marco Smith is one option

One of the defining moments of UNO’s nonconference season last year took less than a minute of game time to unfold.
The Mavericks trailed by six points against Montana with about 40 seconds left when K.J. Robinson dribbled between two defenders, spun by a third and converted a layup. He nailed a 3-pointer the next time down and went coast-to-coast for a layup right after that.
Then J.T. Gibson delivered the game’s most memorable highlight: He tied the score with two seconds left by draining a one-dribble pull-up over a defender from several feet beyond the arc. And the Mavs went on to win in overtime.
That sequence was an example of the luxury UNO enjoyed last season with two dynamic playmakers on the perimeter. They could create the spectacular. No play design needed.
But now Robinson and Gibson are gone.
So who’s next for UNO?
How the Mavs answer that question could ultimately determine the final outcome of their 2020-21 season, whether they’re able to break through as conference title contenders or find themselves wedged into the Summit League’s meaty middle.
“I’ve been thinking about that a lot — like, who’s going to be our guys taking the shots at the end of the games?” senior Ayo Akinwole said. “In practice right now ... you kind of see roles establishing for everybody. I think we’ve definitely got some guys that won’t shy away from that shot, and be ready for it when it comes.”
Akinwole is one candidate. Junior guard Zach Thornhill is another. Both perimeter veterans will be motivated as they naturally ascend into bigger roles. They have plenty of experience, too.
A few newcomers — transfer Sam’i Roe, true freshman Jadin Booth and redshirt freshman La’Mel Robinson — have made positive impressions in preseason practices, as well.
But here’s the wild card: transfer Marco Smith.
The 6-foot-2 playmaking guard would have been a rotation player for the Mavs last year, but the NCAA declined his waiver request for immediate eligibility. Instead he gave UNO’s top lineup all sorts of problems during practice, according to Akinwole. Coach Derrin Hansen said Smith has met every one of the staff’s expectations on the court.
“He’s a right-play guy,” Hansen said. “He’ll drive it in, and he’s not always driving it in to shoot it. He’s driving it in and he’s thinking, if it’s his shot he takes it, but if the play is to kick it to the next guy or drop it off, that’s what he does. But he can take and make tough shots, too.”
Smith just might need some game reps to shake off rust.
He hasn’t played since his freshman season at UMKC in the 2017-18 campaign. Foot injuries kept him sidelined as a sophomore. Then the NCAA transfer rules kicked in.
Smith said he spent much of last season trying to stay as engaged as possible. He brought his A-game to practice and did his best to be a motivator on game day. This summer he moved in with Akinwole to make sure he maximized the offseason.
Whatever role the team needs him to fill, Smith said he’ll be ready.
“I was already mentally prepared for sitting out,” Smith said. “So what I did was make sure my teammates were up for every game. My focus was on them. And I was there watching the games and trying to figure out what I can do for next year.”
The Mavs say they know what to expect from him. Smith hopes to prove them right.
