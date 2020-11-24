Who is UNO's next go-to guard? Marco Smith is one option

One of the defining moments of UNO’s nonconference season last year took less than a minute of game time to unfold.

The Mavericks trailed by six points against Montana with about 40 seconds left when K.J. Robinson dribbled between two defenders, spun by a third and converted a layup. He nailed a 3-pointer the next time down and went coast-to-coast for a layup right after that.

Then J.T. Gibson delivered the game’s most memorable highlight: He tied the score with two seconds left by draining a one-dribble pull-up over a defender from several feet beyond the arc. And the Mavs went on to win in overtime.

That sequence was an example of the luxury UNO enjoyed last season with two dynamic playmakers on the perimeter. They could create the spectacular. No play design needed.

But now Robinson and Gibson are gone.

So who’s next for UNO?

How the Mavs answer that question could ultimately determine the final outcome of their 2020-21 season, whether they’re able to break through as conference title contenders or find themselves wedged into the Summit League’s meaty middle.