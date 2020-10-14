Why is UNO hosting an NCAA hockey regional in South Dakota?

“Ralston could have asked," Kemp said. “But from a financial standpoint, a bigger arena was needed."
The regionals will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, home of the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League. The building seats more than 10,500 for hockey.
Kemp said Sioux Falls did a “great job’’ of hosting a regional two years ago while working with the University of North Dakota.
“I had the opportunity to be the NCAA tournament representative in 2018," he said. “I was incredibly impressed with the way the city embraced the event."
Kemp added the 180-mile drive to Sioux Falls up Interstate 29 shouldn’t deter fans if the Mavericks qualify for the regional.
“That’s not very far," he said. “I know our fans would have no trouble getting there."
Jan. 20, 1989
Trev Alberts, a high school star from Cedar Falls, Iowa, commits to play football for Nebraska over the homestate Hawkeyes. "I want to win, and Nebraska wins," Alberts said. "You don't go to Nebraska to be a loser."
Sept. 29, 1990
Trev Alberts records his first career sack during a 31-7 victory against Oregon State. Alberts, a redshirt freshman, appeared as a backup pass rusher in the Huskers' dime defense. "I love it. I really do," Alberts said of his role. "You can use your speed to get around tackles. You don't have to worry so much about techniques. You just let loose."
Oct. 30, 1993
In one of the most productive games of his career in a high-profile contest, Trev Alberts records 10 tackles and two sacks to help No. 6 Nebraska beat No. 20 Colorado, 21-17, in Boulder. “We’ve been fighting all year nationally for respect," Alberts said. “We needed to prove against a quality opponent that we could play good defense.”
Nov. 18, 1993
Trev Alberts is named a Football News All-American, the first of several publications that would do the same and make him a consensus All-American. Some other honors he'd earn: Academic All-American, Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year and the NCAA Top VIII Award.
Dec. 11, 1993
Trev Alberts wins the Butkus Award as the nation's best linebacker. "It represents Nebraska," Alberts said, "and we've never won that award, and we've had a lot of great linebackers. I kind of accept this on behalf of all of the other great linebackers who have played at our school."
Jan. 1, 1994
Playing in his final college game with a padded brace on his arm after dislocating his elbow about a month earlier, Trev Alberts recorded three sacks on Florida State's Charlie Ward in the 1994 Orange Bowl to earn MVP honors, though NU lost 18-16. "Trev was just outstanding," said defensive coordinator Charlie McBride. "For having basically a physical disability — and mentally not being 100 percent because of the arm — he didn't look like he was hurt."
Alberts finished his career with 248 total tackles, including 45 for loss and 29.5 sacks. He still holds the career and single-season records for sacks.
April 24, 1994
Trev Alberts is selected with the fifth overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He played three injury-plagued seasons for the Colts before retiring in July 1997. His career stats: seven starts, 29 games played and 20 missed with only 103 tackles. Some of the injuries suffered: a dislocated right elbow, a concussion, a partially dislocated left shoulder and a hamstring injury.
Aug. 6, 1997
Trev Alberts embarks on his professional broadcasting career after being hired as an analyst for CNN/Sports Illustrated. He'd later go on to work for ESPN and CBS Sports.
March 25, 2011
The NU Board of Regents approves UNO's move to Division I, which means the elimination of the school's football and wrestling programs. "This is obviously an emotional day," Trev Alberts said. “It’s also a day of great opportunity for UNO."
April 9, 2015
UNO has one of its greatest athletic achievements as a Division I program when the hockey team reaches the Frozen Four. “These are great young men who represent the school and the city well," Trev Alberts said.
Oct. 23, 2015
The newly opened Baxter Arena, constructed under Trev Alberts' leadership, hosts its first event with UNO hockey defeating Air Force, 4-2. “Welcome home!” Trev Alberts shouted to thunderous applause before the game.
March 7, 2017
The UNO men's basketball team makes it one win away from the NCAA tournament before falling to South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament championship. The Mavericks would again get close in 2019 before falling short of earning the conference's automatic bid.
Nov. 11, 2017
The UNO men's soccer team wins the Summit League championship to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament, becoming the first Maverick program other than hockey to reach that achievement. "It reaffirms ... that all of our programs have an opportunity — given a little time, a little hard work together — we can achieve some pretty remarkable things," Trev Alberts said.
May 25, 2019
The UNO baseball team follows the soccer team as the second non-hockey program to reach the NCAA tournament. About a week later, UNO announced plans to build a new stadium near Baxter Arena to house the baseball and softball programs. "We just want to support the student-athletes in every way and create a home," Trev Alberts said. "You're never done, but we're getting kind of close to seeing the whole vision materialize. That's an extraordinarily rewarding thing."
