Why is UNO hosting an NCAA hockey regional in South Dakota?
HOCKEY

Why is UNO hosting an NCAA hockey regional in South Dakota?

UNO will be the host school for an NCAA hockey regional in 2024 and 2026, but there’s one catch.

You’ll need to drive three hours to attend.

UNO will team with the Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Sports Authority to host the regionals, which were announced Wednesday.

Mike Kemp, UNO’s senior associate athletic director, said he was excited about the opportunity.

“When we were approached by the SFSA to partner with them on this bid, it was a no-brainer," he said. “The facility is a great place to host these games, so our expectation is that this will be a very successful partnership."

Kemp said the NCAA’s policy of playing regionals at neutral sites took Baxter Arena out of the mix. He said he was not approached by MECA about the possibility of the CHI Health Center as a host site.

“I think that’s understandable," he said. “They haven’t had ice in that building and they’re bidding on other things, so to me it makes perfect sense we weren’t approached."

Kemp said UNO also didn’t hear from officials at Ralston Arena, which seats about 4,400.

“Ralston could have asked," Kemp said. “But from a financial standpoint, a bigger arena was needed."

The regionals will be held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, home of the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League. The building seats more than 10,500 for hockey.

Kemp said Sioux Falls did a “great job’’ of hosting a regional two years ago while working with the University of North Dakota.

“I had the opportunity to be the NCAA tournament representative in 2018," he said. “I was incredibly impressed with the way the city embraced the event."

Kemp added the 180-mile drive to Sioux Falls up Interstate 29 shouldn’t deter fans if the Mavericks qualify for the regional.

“That’s not very far," he said. “I know our fans would have no trouble getting there."

