Why is UNO hosting an NCAA hockey regional in South Dakota?

UNO will be the host school for an NCAA hockey regional in 2024 and 2026, but there’s one catch.

You’ll need to drive three hours to attend.

UNO will team with the Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Sports Authority to host the regionals, which were announced Wednesday.

Mike Kemp, UNO’s senior associate athletic director, said he was excited about the opportunity.

“When we were approached by the SFSA to partner with them on this bid, it was a no-brainer," he said. “The facility is a great place to host these games, so our expectation is that this will be a very successful partnership."

Kemp said the NCAA’s policy of playing regionals at neutral sites took Baxter Arena out of the mix. He said he was not approached by MECA about the possibility of the CHI Health Center as a host site.

“I think that’s understandable," he said. “They haven’t had ice in that building and they’re bidding on other things, so to me it makes perfect sense we weren’t approached."