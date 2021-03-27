Wichita State shuts out UNO baseball

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State handled UNO for the second day in a row as the Shockers blanked the Mavs 9-0 Saturday.

WSU, which won 14-5 Friday, scored in four of the first six innings to pull away Saturday. Garrett Kocis, a Millard West grad, delivered a two-run double in the third inning to make it 3-0, then the Shockers got a three-run double from Corrigan Bartlett in the fifth.

UNO left runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings. Mike Boeve and Masen Prososki led the Mavericks with two hits apiece.

UNO and Wichita State will complete its weekend series Sunday at 1 p.m.​

