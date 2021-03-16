Will UNO hockey receive an NCAA Regional bid? Mavs are 'preparing like it’s going to happen'

North Dakota also did the 11th-ranked Mavs a favor Monday night by rallying for a 2-1 win over Denver in the NCHC tournament semifinals. The Fighting Hawks tied the game late in regulation and then won in overtime.

The top three finishers in the league — North Dakota, St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth — are expected to receive NCAA bids. The winner of the NCHC tournament will receive an automatic bid.

If there’s a fourth bid for the conference, it would come down between UNO and fifth-place Denver.

Pioneers coach David Carle talked about his 10-13-1 Pioneers after Saturday’s win over UNO.

“We came here as an advocate for our league for four teams,” he said. “We knew Omaha was the team directly in front of us, so I think we made our case that we should be the fourth team.”

Carle mistakenly said at the postgame press conference that his squad was 3-1-1 against UNO when that record is 3-2. The Mavs won in overtime Feb. 6 in Denver and that counts as a victory, not a tie.

Gabinet said the Mavs’ strength of schedule and their presence in the national rankings most of the season makes a strong case for UNO.