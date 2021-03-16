Will UNO hockey receive an NCAA Regional bid? Mavs are 'preparing like it’s going to happen'

While the waiting game continues for the UNO hockey team, coach Mike Gabinet’s squad is keeping busy.
The Mavericks are practicing this week in hopes of hearing good news Sunday when NCAA Regional bids are announced. It remains to be seen whether UNO has done enough to snag one of the berths to the 16-team postseason tournament.
“With the season we’ve had, we’re expecting to get in,” Gabinet said. “We’re preparing like it’s going to happen.”
The Mavs are 14-10-1 following a 5-4 loss to Denver in the first round of the NCHC playoffs. UNO surrendered three third-period goals against the Pioneers, who also are hoping to qualify for the NCAA tourney.
“We hit the post once and the crossbar twice,” Gabinet said. “So it was a pretty frustrating loss.”
Conference tournament champions will receive automatic berths to the NCAA postseason tournament, which will leave approximately 10 at-large berths. The Mavs finished fourth during the regular season in the NCHC, considered one of the toughest leagues in the nation.
UNO can point to several positive factors, including a late-season win at then-top-ranked North Dakota. Because of the pandemic, the Mavs played the Fighting Hawks six times and won twice.
“They’re one of the top teams and probably will be the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament,” Gabinet said. “We beat them twice so that’s a positive for us.”
North Dakota also did the 11th-ranked Mavs a favor Monday night by rallying for a 2-1 win over Denver in the NCHC tournament semifinals. The Fighting Hawks tied the game late in regulation and then won in overtime.
The top three finishers in the league — North Dakota, St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth — are expected to receive NCAA bids. The winner of the NCHC tournament will receive an automatic bid.
If there’s a fourth bid for the conference, it would come down between UNO and fifth-place Denver.
Pioneers coach David Carle talked about his 10-13-1 Pioneers after Saturday’s win over UNO.
“We came here as an advocate for our league for four teams,” he said. “We knew Omaha was the team directly in front of us, so I think we made our case that we should be the fourth team.”
Carle mistakenly said at the postgame press conference that his squad was 3-1-1 against UNO when that record is 3-2. The Mavs won in overtime Feb. 6 in Denver and that counts as a victory, not a tie.
Gabinet said the Mavs’ strength of schedule and their presence in the national rankings most of the season makes a strong case for UNO.
“Almost all of our games are against teams either going to the (NCAA) playoffs or fighting for a spot,” he said. “And we’ve been in the ratings the last two months.”
Denver was in the ratings in December but eventually dropped out as the season progressed. The Pioneers are currently unranked.
Another factor used in the past to determine postseason bids are the Pairwise rankings, which are based on strength of schedule. Because of the pandemic, most teams did not play games outside their conferences so Pairwise is somewhat inconsequential this year.
“It’s tough to compare teams when they didn’t play each other,” Gabinet said. “I’ll put our league up against anybody.”
Sophomore forward Nolan Sullivan remained optimistic for additional hockey despite that early exit from the NCHC tourney.
“We’ve been top 15 all season long,” he said. “We did a lot through the (early-season) pod and over the second half of the season to make the 16-man tournament.”
Sullivan added the team remains focused on what it hopes is ahead.
“We’re going to keep working hard so we’ll be ready to go when we get the call,” he said.
Gabinet said he also remains positive.
“We’ll let the facts speak for themselves on whether we deserve a bid,” he said.
The NCAA selection show will be televised Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH