With a new park and returning ace, UNO softball is ready to start the season

UNO is ready to play softball this weekend, no matter the reading on the thermometer.

The Mavericks play their first game in 11 months against Butler at 9 a.m. Friday at the UNI Dome. They are scheduled to play five games in Cedar Falls, Iowa, but that doesn't compare to the excitement waiting for them on their home campus.

UNO will open its new park, Connie Claussen Field, west of Baxter Arena this spring. The Mavs' first home game will be March 17 against Creighton.

"I think it's going to be great for softball within the city," coach Amanda Eberhart said. "For (Claussen) to see it, I think it's going to be really, really special. I'm so honored and proud we get to play on something that has her name on it."

Claussen started women's athletics at then-Omaha University in 1969. This will be the first on-campus home for UNO softball since its inception.

The Mavs previously played home games at Westside Field, sharing that facility with other teams.

"It will be good to know that this is our field, we can do what we want," infielder Jamie White said. "If we want extra cuts, we can go and know that another team isn't going to be there. It's home."