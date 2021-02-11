With a new park and returning ace, UNO softball is ready to start the season

UNO is ready to play softball this weekend, no matter the reading on the thermometer.
The Mavericks play their first game in 11 months against Butler at 9 a.m. Friday at the UNI Dome. They are scheduled to play five games in Cedar Falls, Iowa, but that doesn't compare to the excitement waiting for them on their home campus.
UNO will open its new park, Connie Claussen Field, west of Baxter Arena this spring. The Mavs' first home game will be March 17 against Creighton.
"I think it's going to be great for softball within the city," coach Amanda Eberhart said. "For (Claussen) to see it, I think it's going to be really, really special. I'm so honored and proud we get to play on something that has her name on it."
Claussen started women's athletics at then-Omaha University in 1969. This will be the first on-campus home for UNO softball since its inception.
The Mavs previously played home games at Westside Field, sharing that facility with other teams.
"It will be good to know that this is our field, we can do what we want," infielder Jamie White said. "If we want extra cuts, we can go and know that another team isn't going to be there. It's home."
Along with the new stadium, the program is trending in the right direction.
After struggling through a 4-43 season in 2019, UNO started 12-12 last year before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
In 2019, the Mavs hit .215 with 19 home runs in 47 games. In 24 games last year, they hit .309 with 28 homers. White led the way with eight homers and 26 RBIs.
Ace Sydney Hampton also returns after her own turnaround season — she was 1-15 in 2019 and 10-4 last year.
On Tuesday, UNO was picked to finish fourth in the Summit League preseason poll.
"We did have a really tough season two years ago," senior outfielder Alexa Sedlak said. "We've worked extremely hard to build back up."
Schedule
February: 12, vs. Butler (UNI tournament), 9 a.m. 13, vs. Iowa State (UNI tournament), 12:30 p.m. and UNI, 7:15 p.m. 14, vs. Drake (UNI tournament), 1:30 p.m. and UNI, 3:45 p.m. 19, vs. Drake (Billiken tournament), noon and Saint Louis, 2 p.m. 20, at Saint Louis, noon. 21, vs. Drake (Billiken tournament), noon. 26, at Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. 27, vs. Missouri State, 11 a.m. and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 1:15 p.m. 28, vs. Missouri State, 9 a.m.
March: 5, at Oklahoma State (DH), TBD. 6, vs. Tulsa (DH), TBD. 7, TBD. 12, vs. North Texas (Wichita State tournament), noon. 13, vs. Missouri State (Wichita State tournament), 10 a.m. 14, North Texas (Wichita State tournament), 10 a.m. and Missouri State, 12:30 p.m. 17, vs. Creighton, TBD. 19-21, Claussen Classic. 27-28, three games vs. North Dakota.
April: 10-11, three games at South Dakota State. 17-18, three games vs. Western Illinois. 24-25, three games at North Dakota State.
May: 1-2, three games at UMKC. 7-8, three games vs. South Dakota. Summit League tournament, 12-15 at Fargo, N.D.
