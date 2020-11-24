With a young team, UNO hockey has high expectations for upcoming season

UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet expressed optimism Monday while taking part in the league’s media day.
“Every year we have high expectations,” he said. “That doesn’t change from year to year, so that’s our thinking going into this season.”
Gabinet and team captain Kevin Conley represented the Mavericks as part of the NCHC media day, held via Zoom. Several questions dealt with UNO hosting the other seven league teams starting next week at Baxter Arena as part of a pod schedule used because of coronavirus concerns.
“I think it’s good for us to be hosting,” Gabinet said. “It’s exciting for our program and for our community.”
Teams will start arriving in Omaha on Saturday, and league games will begin Dec. 1. The Mavs were set to play Colorado College that day, but the schedule is in flux because the Tigers’ program recently shut down for two weeks after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
A league official said Monday that a new schedule probably won’t be released until Friday.
“I guess we just have to wait,” Gabinet said. “We might still be playing that first day but against a different opponent.”
UNO will field one of the youngest teams in the league again this year, with 18 of the 29 players either freshmen or sophomores.
“We had a big (12-player) freshman class last year,” Conley said. “They’re all sophomores now and they know what to expect.”
Conley, a senior forward from Wausau, Wisconsin, said he’s taken his role as captain seriously.
“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s a huge honor and privilege to represent us.”
He added that the team has been working hard for the start of the season, which was delayed almost two months because of the pandemic.
“We haven’t had that many limitations because everyone has been staying healthy,” Conley said. “There still has been a lot of uncertainty, but we’re focused on the task at hand.”
Conley said the team hopes to get the season off to a good start. The Mavs were scheduled to play four games in the first week, though that is subject to change.
“We want to have one of the best records in the pod,” he said. “We want to take advantage of our home ice.”
In the absence of fans, Gabinet said it remains to be seen exactly how much home-ice advantage his team will have.
“Playing at home is always nice,” he said. “We know our rink so we’ll see how that goes.”
The Mavs could use any advantage they can get. Three NCHC teams are ranked in the top five nationally, and North Dakota heads into the season ranked No. 1.
“We feel like we’ve got a lot of talented players coming back and our freshman class looks really good,” Conley said. “I think our team will be up to the challenge.”
Gabinet said he’s talked to his players about the rugged early schedule — 10 games in three weeks — and how everyone will need to contribute.
“They know that everybody is going to play,” he said. “We’ll need to make some switches due to fatigue or injury, so we’ll be constantly evaluating.”
Gabinet added that four players are working through minor injuries but said they could be ready for next week. He didn’t name the players or the extent of their injuries.
“That’s part of the game,” he said. “Right now, we just want to get everybody here in town and get started.”
