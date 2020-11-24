With a young team, UNO hockey has high expectations for upcoming season

“We had a big (12-player) freshman class last year,” Conley said. “They’re all sophomores now and they know what to expect.”

Conley, a senior forward from Wausau, Wisconsin, said he’s taken his role as captain seriously.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s a huge honor and privilege to represent us.”

He added that the team has been working hard for the start of the season, which was delayed almost two months because of the pandemic.

“We haven’t had that many limitations because everyone has been staying healthy,” Conley said. “There still has been a lot of uncertainty, but we’re focused on the task at hand.”

Conley said the team hopes to get the season off to a good start. The Mavs were scheduled to play four games in the first week, though that is subject to change.

“We want to have one of the best records in the pod,” he said. “We want to take advantage of our home ice.”

In the absence of fans, Gabinet said it remains to be seen exactly how much home-ice advantage his team will have.

“Playing at home is always nice,” he said. “We know our rink so we’ll see how that goes.”