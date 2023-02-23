Though home ice has been secured for the first round of the playoffs, Omaha hockey coach Mike Gabinet says there’s still work to do.

The Mavericks have four regular-season games left, starting with two at home this weekend against sixth-ranked St. Cloud State. UNO will close out the regular season next weekend with a pair of games at North Dakota.

“We have four big-time games left,” the coach said. “Then it’s going to be a lot of fun to play the playoffs at home.”

Gabinet’s squad is coming off an emotional week that saw the death of 57-year-old assistant coach Paul Jerrard on Feb. 15. The Mavs soldiered on and posted a pair of wins last weekend at Miami to clinch that home-ice advantage in the postseason.

“A tough place to go to get points and obviously some tough circumstances,” the coach said. “I was really impressed with the group to be able to go up there and find a way to get two wins.”

The Mavs won 3-1 against the RedHawks last Friday night but trailed 2-0 the next night. Goals by Jake Pivonka and Nolan Sullivan got it tied and Jack Randl capped the comeback, scoring 18 seconds into overtime.

“That speaks to the resilience of the group,” Gabinet said. “Finding ways to get things done and working as a team.”

One team goal was to finish in the top four of the eight-team NCHC to guarantee home-ice advantage when the postseason begins with a best-of-three series March 10. UNO is in third place with 38 points, 12 more than fifth-place Minnesota Duluth.

The Mavs hold the tie breaker against the Bulldogs, having won three of four games against Duluth this season.

“To be able to lock up home-ice advantage, especially in this conference, is a huge accomplishment,” Gabinet said. “It’s exciting, and to know that it’s coming a couple of weeks in advance is kind of neat as well.”

UNO, which has climbed to 14th in the USCHO national ratings, now seeks to finish strong in hopes of strengthening its position for a possible NCAA postseason berth.

The first obstacle is St. Cloud, a team the Mavs have yet to face. The Huskies are in fourth place with 36 points, two behind the Mavs.

Gabinet said it hasn’t been easy moving on following the death of Jerrard, a Mavs’ assistant since 2018. Services were held for him Wednesday, which included a memorial service at Baxter Arena.

UNO honored Jerrard during last weekend’s series at Miami with helmet decals showing the initials “PJ.” Sweater patches with Jerrard’s initials arrived Tuesday.

“Last week it was pretty raw,” Gabinet said. “With the service this week it hit home a little harder so it’s been a little bit tougher this week, to be honest.”

The coach added the loss of Jerrard also has had an impact on the players.

“There is no manual for how to handle it,” he said. “At that age, a lot of guys haven’t gone through a loss like this yet so we’re making sure that we’re supporting each other.”

NOTES

St. Cloud is 18-9-3 while the Mavs are 17-10-3 … The Huskies are led by Brett Larson, in his fifth season as coach … St. Cloud has struggled of late with three losses and three ties in its last six games. The Huskies’ last victory in regulation came Jan. 21 against Denver … Jack Randl leads the Mavs in scoring with 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points. Ty Mueller is second (12-13-25) … Freshman goalie Simon Latkoczy is 9-2-1 with a league-leading 1.77 goals-against average. The Huskies’ duo of Jaxon Castor (2.07) and Dominic Basse (2.12) are second and third … Jami Krannila leads St. Cloud in goals (19) and points (36) … UNO hockey attendance is up 1,976 per game, the second-largest increase in the nation.

St. Cloud State at Omaha

Friday 7:07 p.m.

Saturday 7:07 p.m.

Radio: 1290 AM (KOIL)

Photos: Omaha hockey hosts Colorado College