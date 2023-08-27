With 20 minutes left, Omaha had a one-goal lead and had taken more shot attempts than Wyoming during Sunday's match at Caniglia Field.

But Wyoming scored twice in a four-minute span and ended up with a 2-1 road win, handing the Mavs their first loss this season.

UNO (1-1-2) took a 1-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the first half when Sophia Green converted a penalty kick. It was Green's third goal this season.

But Wyoming tied it in the 72nd minute. Soon after Alyssa Glover delivered the game-winner for Wyoming (2-0-2), which had tied South Dakota on Thursday.

Omaha will be at home again Thursday against UC Santa Barbara.

Wyoming (2-0-2) 0 2 - 2

UNO (1-1-2) 1 0 - 1

Goals: UW, Tatum, Glover; UNO, Green