The soccer team got the ball rolling for what turned into a breakthrough school year for the Omaha women's sports programs in 2022-23.

Before last fall, no UNO women's team had qualified for an NCAA tournament since the school transitioned from Division II.

The Maverick soccer team became the first when it won the Summit League tournament on its home field in November. Six months later, the softball team accomplished the same feat. And in between, the volleyball team and the women's basketball team also played in Summit tournament finals.

"The big thing for me is what the women's programs did this year," soccer coach Tim Walters said. "I think it was an incredible job — four championship games, two NCAA games."

For Walters and softball coach Mike Heard, they know reaching the NCAAs for the first time is a significant moment for their programs and the athletic department.

"You have an opportunity to be the first, and that means something. It feels like a lot of hard work, a lot of hard work over a number of years," Walters said. "And then softball to do it, too. I'm a big fan of Mike and how he runs his program."

Added Heard: "That's certainly a goal you have in mind when you take the job. ... To be able to do that for the first time means a lot. It's something we can talk to recruits about, it's something our girls can be proud of.

"It's a huge step."

And both have the kind of teams returning in 2023-24 that the NCAA tourney experience isn't necessarily a one-off occurrence.

For the soccer team, the only player to graduate was defender Grace Thede, who late last season suffered a season-ending injury. Because players received an extra year of eligilibity due to COVID, nearly the entire roster has at least two years of eligilibity left.

The Mavs relied on their defense last fall when they finished with eight shutouts. Before its NCAA tournament loss at Notre Dame, the Mavs had shut out four straight opponents — they won the Summit final in a shootout.

So far, Walters said he's avoided conversations with his team on what it takes to get even better.

"I took a different approach this spring. I've usually pushed them pretty hard in the spring, but we made sure one of our priorities this spring was to have fun. I wanted to take a step back and let them enjoy a little bit," Walters said. "Winning is hard, but staying on top is harder."

Walters said playing in the NCAAs changes who you can talk to when it comes to recruiting, but he added, "the core of our program is still going to be Omaha and the state of Nebraska."

Heard recognizes how much the transfer portal is changing softball recruiting. With the exposure UNO got going 1-2 at NCAA regionals in May, he said a number of players in the portal have reached out to UNO's coaches.

But just like the soccer team, softball will return the core of a team that went 33-17 and made an unbeaten run through the Summit tournament.

The Mavs will return the pitching duo of Kamryn Meyer and Sydney Nuismer, who combined for 31 wins and 28 complete games.

Meyer is the ace who struck out more than 280 for a second straight year. In late April, she became the program's career strikeout leader. The offense was led by Lynsey Tucker with 60 hits, Rachel Weber with 37 RBIs and catcher Sydney Ross with six homers and 22 steals.

"We feel good about what we have coming back," Heard said. "We have some steps forward we need to take. We need to find a way to get better offensively, but I think we can do that with what we have coming back and some of the new pieces we have coming in."

Here's a look at the other teams this past year:

BASEBALL

Last season: 21-28, 9-14 Summit

Summit League tournament/postseason: Omaha clinched a spot in the league tournament with a win on the final day of the regular season. The Mavs went 0-2, losing to Oral Roberts 9-2 — the Golden Eagles would go on to reach the CWS — then dropped a 7-6 12-inning game to North Dakota State.

Last year's preseason prediction: Third (of seven) in the Summit

How it played out: Injuries, especially to the pitching staff, led to uneven results. The Mavs lost their first six games and never had a winning record. UNO got to 11-11 after a win over Creighton in early April before losing six of its next seven. Lefty Caleb Riedel, a preseason All-American, had a shoulder injury and made eight appearances. Closer Rans Sanders was sidelined after four early saves. UNO went into the final weekend of the regular season needing one win to reach the Summit tourney. It dropped the first two to Northern Colorado, then rallied for a 4-3 win to extend its season. Coach Evan Porter mentioned during the league season that his team was just taking things day-to-day as he shuffled the injury-plagued pitching staff. He said the team remained locked in, but consistency was tough to find.

Standout: Third baseman Mike Boeve didn't repeat as Summit player of the year, but many of his numbers improved. He batted .401 and had a .516 on-base percentage. Even as opponents tried to pitch around him, he came through with clutch at-bats. And this week, the Hastings grad became the highest MLB draft pick in program history when he selected in the second round by Milwaukee.

Season high: A 3-2 record against in-state rivals. The Mavs went 2-1 against Nebraska, winning the first two meetings. UNO also won at home against Creighton and held a 2-0 lead late at Schwab Field in May before the Bluejays won on a walk-off homer.

Season low: The team's struggle to lock up its Summit tourney berth. UNO was a good spot in the standings to sew up that berth before it lost two of three at St. Thomas and two of three at Northern Colorado. The Mavs did beat UNC on the regular season's final day to earn the spot, but lost five of their last six games before the postseason.

Trending: UNO will retool its roster after eight players went through Senior Day ceremonies, not to mention losing a big bat in the middle of the lineup in Boeve. Having a healthy 2024 season, though, would be welcomed.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Last season: 9-23, 4-14 in Summit

Summit tournament/postseason: UNO was the bottom seed for the league tournament, but used a 32-12 first-half run en route to a 73-61 win over No. 7 Denver in the first round. The Mavs then pushed No. 2 seed South Dakota State before the Jackrabbits pulled away late for a 63-55 win.

Preseason prediction: Ninth (of 10) in the Summit

How it played out: The Mavs showed promise in stretches, but struggled to find consistency during coach Chris Crutchfield's first season. The Mavs were 7-11 in mid-January before a nine-game losing streak. Three of those losses were by three points. UNO took league champ Oral Roberts to the wire in both of their meetings. But with so many new players on the court — five of the team's top six scorers were first-year Mavs — and a new coaching staff, growing pains weren't a surprise.

Standout: Frankie Fidler was a known commodity after a freshman year when he averaged 12.9 points. The Bellevue West grad was the focus of defenses during his sophomore year, but still led the Mavs in scoring (14.7 points per game). He also led the team in rebounding (5.8), steals (39) and shot 88.7% from the foul line.

Season high: The Mavs played their best half of the season when they beat Denver to open the Summit tournament. The Mavs shot 59.4% from the field in the first half and led 45-22 at the break. Fidler scored 21 and Dylan Brougham had a career-high 15. UNO led SDSU 44-43 in the second half in the quarterfinal, but the Mavs scored 11 points in the final 17 minutes of the season-ending loss.

Season low: All eight of UNO's nonconference losses were by double figures. The Mavs started Summit play 3-3 before losing 11 of their last 12 regular-season games.

Trending: Last year's top six scorers return, and the Mavs will come in with a better understanding of Crutchfield's system. Crutchfield also brought in more size in his recruiting class after a firsthand look at how Summit rosters are constructed. The league also could look different as most of its top individuals have moved on.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Last season: 15-17, 8-10 in Summit

Summit tournament/postseason: UNO made a run to the league tournament final after knocking off North Dakota and UMKC before losing to top-seeded South Dakota State 93-51 in the final. It was the second time in three years that UNO was in the league final.

Preseason prediction: 10th (of 10) in Summit poll

How it played out: UNO won its home opener by upsetting Wichita State 72-67. That helped set a tone for a team whose rotation included a handful of new players. The Mavs blended well, starting league play 3-1. They lost six of seven after that, but when they beat Denver in the regular-season finale, they earned the sixth seed for the Summit tournament. It was expected to be a building season with so many playing bigger roles for the first time. And while the Mavs were solid defensively, the offense got scoring production from a variety of players. Four Mavs — Elena Pilakouta, Aaliyah Stanley, Kennedi Grant and Grace Cave — averaged double figures.

Standout: Pilakouta. UNO's offense was at its best when it ran through the 6-foot-3 senior center, who was a good passer, had a soft touch in the paint and was a difficult matchup for opponents. She averaged a career-best 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 63.4% from the field and 82.1% from the line. She made all 13 field-goal attempts during a game at North Dakota State.

Season high: UNO constantly found itself in close games — it was 7-4 in games decided by five points or less. One of its wins came in February at Western Illinois. In a tie game with eight seconds, Cave stole an inbounds pass near half-court and found Stanley racing to the basket for a layup and a 57-55 win.

Season low: A loss to UMKC in late January was part of a four-game losing streak, all of which were at home. UNO had won in Kansas City earlier in the season and led 44-43 late in the third quarter, but the Kangaroos were in control after that in winning 64-55.

Trending: The Mavs started playing more to the style coach Carrie Banks prefers and most of those players will be back. Guard play should be strong, though the Mavs will need to replace Pilakouta's production inside. Among UNO's newcomers will be Millard South all-stater Cora Olsen.

HOCKEY

Last season: 19-15-3 (13-9-2 in the NCHC).

NCHC tournament: The Mavericks hosted a best-of-three playoff round for the first time but had to battle league rival North Dakota, just after closing the regular season with a pair of games against the Fighting Hawks. UNO won the first game 2-1 on Friday night but lost 3-1 on Saturday and 5-2 on Sunday, which ended the Mavs’ hopes for a postseason NCAA berth.

Preseason prediction: Seventh (of eight) in the NCHC poll.

How it played out: Despite the presence of 10 freshmen on the roster, the Mavs finished third in the rugged NCHC with 41 points — three behind second-place Western Michigan and three ahead of fourth-place St. Cloud State. Other newcomers included transfers Jake Kucharski and Jake Pivonka. The Mavs began on a high note with a 7-2 exhibition win over defending national runner-up Minnesota State but then opened the regular season with a pair of home losses against nonconference foe Niagara. The highlight of the first half was a 3-0 road win over No. 1 Denver on Nov. 25. Second-half highlights included victories over No. 6 St. Cloud State (6-2) and No. 9 Western Michigan (2-0). UNO locked up a postseason tourney home berth in February when it was guaranteed to finish no worse than fourth in the eight-team NCHC but closed out the regular season with a pair of road losses against North Dakota before the Fighting Hawks ended the Mavs’ season in the NCHC playoffs.

Standouts: Senior forward Jack Randl and freshman goalie Simon Latkoczy. Randl was among the national leaders in goals much of the season and finished as the team’s top scorer with 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points. Latkoczy, a native of Slovakia, solidified a position that was an area of need entering the season by going 11-6-1 — posting a pair of shutouts — and finishing with a 2.32 goals-against average.

Season high: The regular-season win over top-ranked Denver was big but most probably would point to the Mavs’ 2-1 home victory over North Dakota in Game 1 of the best-of-3 postseason series. Jacob Guevin and Davis Pennington scored second-period goals and Latkoczy made 40 saves as UNO moved within one win of advancing to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Season low: After North Dakota tied the series with a 3-1 victory the next night, the Mavs were faced with a must-win game to keep their season alive. It was tied 2-2 entering the third period but the Fighting Hawks scored three late goals within a two-minute span to deal the Mavs a crushing 5-2 loss.

Trending: Up. The Mavs finished fourth nationally in overall average attendance (6,544) and coach Mike Gabinet received a contract extension through the 2026 season, both positive signs for the future. Team captain Nolan Sullivan and assistant captains Jack Randl and Matt Miller all have said they’ll return and the freshmen should be even better with a year of experience behind them.

— By Mike Patterson

MEN'S SOCCER

Last season: 8-6-2, 5-2-1 in Summit

Summit tournament/postseason: UNO was the third seed in the Summit tournament and dropped a 1-0 decision to eventual champion Denver in the semifinal.

Preseason prediction: Third (of nine) in Summit poll

How it played out: Coach Donovan Dowling was hired less than two months before the first game and UNO played well under a new system. Defense was a strength throughout the second half of the season as the Mavs allowed a total of five goals in their last nine games. UNO took a pair of 1-0 losses to nationally ranked Denver during that span. The Mavs had reached the second round of the NCAA tournament during a shortened season in the spring of 2021, then went 6-10-1 that fall. In 2022, the 8-6-2 record was the best for a first-year coach in program history. The eight wins were the most in a season since 2017.

Standout: Kenji Mboma Dem was one of the experienced players Dowling could lean on. He finished tied for the team lead in goals (six) and led the team in assists (eight). He was one of two Mavs to start all 16 games.

Season high: An early tone was set when the Mavs defeated San Diego State 1-0 on Labor Day weekend. Three days later, San Diego State would play eventual national semifinalist Creighton to a 2-2 tie. Mathis Pilon St-Louis scored the only goal in the 82nd minute. He would have three game-winning goals during the season.

Season low: Back-to-back lopsided losses to Creighton and UTRGV. UNO had been playing well before a 6-1 loss on its home field to the Bluejays, then UTRGV won 4-1 three days later. After that, UNO never allowed more than one goal in its final nine matches.

Trending: Dowling has had an entire offseason to settle into his position and get to know his team better. Second-team all-league players in defender Gonzalo Cuevas and keeper Lute Lillo Portero are back, while Pilon-St Louis returns after scoring six goals.

VOLLEYBALL​

Last season: 20-11, 14-4 in Summit

Summit tournament/postseason: UNO downed North Dakota State in four sets in the league semifinal before South Dakota beat the Mavs 25-20, 25-14, 30-28 in the final. UNO then played in the NIVC and lost to Pacific in four sets.

Preseason prediction: Third (of 10) in Summit poll

How it played out: UNO lost a pair of close nonconference matches to ranked opponents, falling to Creighton in five sets and Kansas in four. The Mavs then saw its record fall to 5-7 after opening league play with five-set losses at South Dakota and South Dakota State. But UNO found its rhythm after that, winning 20 sets in a row and 12 of its next 13 matches. After clinching the second seed for the Summit tournament, UNO reached the final before South Dakota beat the Mavs for the third time in 2022. Under coach Matt Buttermore, UNO has consistently been one of the favorites to win the Summit. Even with challenging nonconference schedules, the Mavs have won 20 matches in back-to-back years. The 20 wins are a single-season best since UNO went to Division I. The Mavs also took Nebraska to five sets in 2021, and those two will meet in a match at Memorial Stadium next month.

Standout: Four Mavs finished with more than 260 kills but Shayla McCormick was the leader in that category and played a high-level all-around game. The Omaha Skutt graduate finished with 438 kills, 370 digs and led the team in aces (43).

Season high: Needing to beat perennial power Denver on the final day of the regular season to earn the Summit's No. 2 seed, the Pioneers took the opening set 25-17. But UNO was dominant after that, winning the next three 25-13, 25-11, 25-10. UNO hit .313 as a team as McCormick and Marriah Buss had 14 kills each and Kali Jurgensmeier added 13.

Season low: The Mavs again had aspirations of reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time. Playing at Baxter Arena against rival South Dakota in the Summit final, the Coyotes took the first two sets before a thrilling third. UNO had two set points, but USD closed the win by taking the third 30-28.

Trending: The Mavs should again challenge for the Summit title with hitters like McCormick and Jurgensmeier and one of the Summit's best middle blockers in McKenna Ruch returning. An adjustment will be made at setter after Sami Clarkson graduated with 4,201 career assists.

OTHER SPORTS

Golf

Men: Finished fifth out of 10 in the Summit tournament. Earlier in the spring, senior Connor Wilson was individual medalist at the Stampede at the Creek, becoming the first Mav to win a tournament since 2020. The Mavs also will have a new coach next season in Joey Baldwin, who was hired last week.

Women: Finish seventh out of nine in the Summit tournament. Victoria Grasso was elevated to head coach in June.

Swimming

Men: Finished fifth out of eight in the Summit tournament

Women: Finished fourth in the Summit tournament

Notable: Jessica Hessel had the interim tag from her title removed in May and is coaching both programs.

Tennis

Men: Went 13-11 and lost to Denver in the Summit tournament semifinal. Freshman Ryoma Mishiro was named all-league.

Women: Went 8-15 and lost to Denver in the Summit tournament. Senior Jessica Aragon was named all-league.

