Year in review: UNO softball and volleyball had historic seasons — and they're just getting started

UNO has yet to have a women’s program play in a Division I NCAA tournament. But the Mavericks had two teams one win away this season.

And both could find themselves in the same spot next year, with one key exception: Both could make the NCAAs.

The softball and volleyball teams followed similar trajectories, and both came similarly close.

For Mike Heard, he thought he was watching a different softball team each week as the season went on. That was an encouraging sign.

“The team that I saw preconference, in February and early March, was not the team that I saw play in conference,” the coach said. “The team I saw at the end of conference wasn’t the same as the one early in conference. Their confidence, you could see it continue to grow.”

By the time the Mavs got to the postseason in May, they had a good chance to break through.

“They had a true belief that we could go in and do something,” said Heard, who was hired by UNO last summer.

The Mavs were 13-11 in early April before catching fire. They won 16 of their last 17 regular-season games, rolling into the Summit League tournament as the No. 2 seed.

UNO lost its opener before winning three straight, including a victory over top-seeded South Dakota State to force a second tournament championship game. But in that game, UNO was held to one hit in a 5-0 loss. The Mavs finished 32-14, one year after a 20-28 campaign.

Before coming to UNO, Heard built a consistent winner at Midland University, leading the NAIA team to at least a share of the GPAC regular-season title each of his last three seasons. Heard sees similarities in building both programs — he’s working with a different level of athlete, but the main objections are the same.

“I would say it’s probably not nearly as different as most people would think,” Heard said. “We have a saying in our program that workers always win. So I don’t care if you’re at the NAIA level or Division I, it’s just hard work, it’s consistency and it’s day in and day out you need to get something done.”

Meanwhile in volleyball, the Mavs were also completing an historic season.

At 16-2, UNO won the Summit regular-season title for the first time. The Mavs advanced to the league tournament final before losing to South Dakota on its home court.

“This was the first year we were a good defensive team. When you do that, you can make a lot of things easier,” coach Matt Buttermore said.

Buttermore is another coach who enjoyed a successful run in the GPAC. He led Hastings to an NAIA title before being hired by UNO in 2019. Like Heard, Buttermore said more things are the similar regardless of what level you coach at when building a program.

“The things that are really, really important are the same,” Buttermore said. “Ball is ball and kids are kids. You’re working to make the gym a great place for learning and trying to recruit great student-athletes and play our style of volleyball.”

UNO started 3-7, playing a tough nonconference schedule, but pushed national runner-up Nebraska to five sets. UNO scheduled another tough nonconference slate this fall.

“You’re going to learn things you aren’t going to learn in your gym,” Buttermore said. “You got to put your team in those situations, you got to challenge yourselves. If you’re scared of those challenges, it tells you something about your team when it comes to conference.”

Those challenges paid off in Summit play last year. Twelve of UNO’s 16 league wins were sweeps, as the Mavs routinely wore down opponents.

UNO also was potent offensively, led by Summit player of the year and honorable mention All-American Sadie Limback — the first Mav in the Division I era to earn AVCA All-America honors. The senior finished her career with 1,444 kills.

This year’s volleyball team begins practice in three weeks with its first exhibition in five weeks. UNO returns five players who were regular starters.

“We really like our kids coming back. We really like our freshmen,” Buttermore said. “We’re ready to get started.”

The softball team also returns key contributors and brings in a recruiting class of eight.

“The biggest thing we’re losing is offensive production,” Heard said.

Senior Jamie White was one of UNO’s leaders, batting .355 with nine homers and 36 RBIs. But ace Kamryn Meyer will be back after a record-setting year.

Meyer won 22 games, struck out a single-season program record (285) and was among the DI leaders in shutouts.

Here's a look at UNO's other sports:

BASEBALL

Last season: 26-31, 12-12 Summit (fourth)

Summit League tournament/postseason: UNO was the fourth seed in the league tournament and defeated top-seeded North Dakota State twice to eliminate the Bison. The Mavs then lost in Oral Roberts in the final to end their season.

Preseason prediction: Third (of 10) in Summit

How it played out: UNO hovered around .500 most of the season. And as that record indicates, the Mavs weren't able to string together extended winning streaks or consistency. They fared well with their challenging nonconference schedule, winning their only game with UCLA, went 2-0 against Creighton, 2-2 against Nebraska and took a series from Big Ten contender Rutgers. A strength of the team was starting pitching: Caleb Riedel (4-2, 1.49 ERA in 13 starts), Mark Timmins (3.31 ERA in 81 innings) and Charlie Bell (5-5 with a 3.82 ERA in 70 innings). Joey Machado ate up innings as a long reliever, picking up four wins and four saves with a 2.96 ERA in 73 innings. But UNO scored three or fewer runs in 23 of its 57 games and scored double-digit runs eight times.

Success or struggle: Both. While UNO won midweek games that could have been momentum-builders for weekend series, the Mavs swept just one Summit series and went 2-4 against league newcomer St. Thomas.

Standout: Third baseman Mike Boeve followed an outstanding freshman season in 2021 with an even better one this spring, when he was named Summit League player of the year. He was the only Mav to hit better than .300 and led the team in average (.364), hits (78), runs (46), doubles (23) and homers (8) with a .491 on-base percentage. He also put together a 29-game hitting streak.

Season high: Winning two of three at Oral Roberts in April, shutting out the Golden Eagles twice. UNO previously had been 1-14 in regular-season games at Tulsa, but starting pitchers Riedel, Bell and Timmins combined to allow three runs over 18.2 innings.

Season low: The Mavs needed to beat Oral Roberts twice in the Summit tournament championship to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, and UNO had success in Tulsa in April. But in May the Mavs were short on pitching and Oral Roberts jumped on UNO for five in the first inning, five in the fifth and nine in the seventh en route to a 21-2 win.

Trending: Up. Ten Mavs went through Senior Day ceremonies, including Machado and Timmins, but Boeve returns for a third year. And UNO showed it can play with Power Five programs, although will look for more consistency in 2023.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Last season: 5-25, 4-14 Summit (ninth)

Summit League tournament/postseason: Lost to South Dakota State in Summit quarterfinal

Preseason prediction: Eighth in Summit

How it played out: After winning its opening game, UNO lost its next 11. It continued to go downhill for the Mavs, who finished ninth in the league. UNO never won a road game or consecutive games.

Success or struggle: Struggle. The Mavs had the worst offense and defense in the Summit, scoring just under 70 per game and conceding over 83. UNO averaged 13 turnovers per game, also the worst in the conference. After 17 seasons as coach and two straight five-win season, Derrin Hansen was fired.

Standout: Freshman Frankie Fidler led the Mavs in scoring (12.9 per game) while shooting 48.6% from the field. The Bellevue West graduate also added 3.7 rebounds per game. Among his best performance were a 37-point game on 12-of-14 shooting at North Dakota. Then his finish in a 72-69 win against Denver in which he scored the final 11 points for the Mavs, including the buzzer-beating 3-pointer featured on "SportsCenter." He also scored 34 in the conference tournament against South Dakota.

Season high: After losing at Denver by 31, UNO defeated the Pioneers a month later — with the aforementioned Fidler buzzer-beater — in what would be their final win of the season.

Season low: Early in the season, UNO had a tough stretch of games against Power Five teams Kansas State, Texas Tech and Purdue. It fell to Kansas State by 15 before losing to the Red Raiders and Boilermakers by more than 50 points. The Mavs also lost at Oral Roberts by 45 and at South Dakota by 35.

Trending: UNO hired Chris Crutchfield, who has 20 years of coaching experience, including assistant stints at Oregon, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Crutchfield recruited several transfers, including Marquel Sutton, who averaged 15.9 points at Connors State.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Last season: 7-19, 3-14 Summit (10th)

Summit League tournament/postseason: A year after becoming the first team to reach the Summit tournament final as a No. 8 seed, the Mavericks failed to qualify for the league tournament.

Preseason prediction: Eighth in Summit

How it played out: The Mavs found some success late in their nonconference season, winning five of six games before heading into the holiday break. UNO also started Summit play 2-3, but one thing that cost UNO most of the season was an inability to produce consistent offense. UNO lost 11 of its last 12 games, including 10 in a row.

Success or struggle: Struggle. The Mavs scored fewer than 50 points in four league losses, and shot better than 33% from 3-point range in seven of the 26 games. Three of the team's top four scorers were post players (Mariah Murdie, Elena Pilakouta and Josie Filer) as no one averaged more than 10.7 per game. UNO also struggled keeping healthy bodies on the court: Only two players, Murdie and Alexis Pratt, played in all 26 games.

Standout: The 6-foot-3 Murdie improved her perimeter game, which made her a tough matchup for opposing posts. And she was a consistent threat, leading led the Mavs in scoring (10.7). rebounds (6.7), blocks (1.5), steals (1.3) and minutes (26.5) while also shooting 82.8% from the foul line.

Season high: UNO's best league win came in early January when it beat host North Dakota State 68-54. The Mavs shot a season-best 51% (26 of 51) as raced to a 31-10 lead and led by double digits most of the way. Grace Cave, a freshman from Weeping Water, had her best game of the season with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Season low: As the Mavs looked to secure a spot in the Summit tournament, they lost consecutive single-digit decisions to Denver, Oral Roberts and UMKC in late January. In all three games, UNO either led in the fourth quarter or was within a possession in the final minute.

Trending: Down. The Mavs haven't won more than eight games in the past four seasons. They graduated the likes of Murdie and Filer, and coach Carrie Banks has restocked the roster with a handful of transfers as UNO looks to improve after averaging 57.2 points per game.

HOCKEY

Last season: 21-17-0, 11-13-0 NCHC (sixth)

Postseason: The Mavs were swept (4-2 and 5-4) by third-seeded, seventh-ranked Western Michigan in the NCHC playoffs. UNO led Game 2 3-1 early in the second period. However, the Mavs surrendered three straight goals in less than five minutes then fell in overtime. UNO’s last league playoff win came in 2017, and the Mavs haven’t won a playoff series since the 2009-10 season.

Preseason prediction: After finishing 2020-21 14-11-1, which included 14-9-1 in the NCHC, the Mavs entered last season fifth in the preseason coaches poll. UNO was also ranked 17th in USCHO to start the year.

How it played out: Like a roller coaster. The Mavs won 12 of their first 15 games, including seven straight, and went into the Christmas break 13-5. But the second half wasn’t as kind. UNO split a series at St. Lawrence out of the break and what followed was a COVID-19 outbreak, a series of schedule changes and more peaks and valleys. UNO played two games at Baxter Arena between Dec. 4 and Feb. 18. The Mavs went through a 3-9 stretch, were swept twice and struggled on Fridays, dropping seven straight series openers. But the Mavs also showed their resilience in that stretch, including an overtime win at North Dakota. When they finally returned home, coach Mike Gabinet’s team caught fire to close the regular season. The Mavs went 4-2 down the stretch against No. 8 St. Cloud State, No. 3 Denver and No. 4 North Dakota. UNO could’ve gone 6-0 in those games.

Success or struggle: Both. UNO’s 21 wins tied for second most in program history. The Mavs also put together that seven-game winning streak early and finished with seven wins over top-10 teams, including a road win over No. 1 St. Cloud State. The Mavs spent 20 weeks ranked and climbed as high as No. 9. But the better way of describing last season is a missed opportunity. UNO was 3-5 against Miami and Colorado College, the bottom two teams in the NCHC. And besides the early winning streak, which some questioned the strength of schedule, consistency lacked for most of the year. For a team that reached the NCAA tournament one year earlier, returned their entire lineup and added one of the top transfers — Brannon McManus — it would be hard to consider last season a complete success.

Standout: After emerging as a sophomore, Brandon Scanlin followed with a career-high 31 points last season and was among the NCHC’s best defensemen. Scanlin was also a threat on the power play, where he recorded 22 of those 31 points. The junior earned All-NCHC honorable mention and signed a two-year deal with the New York Rangers on March 19.

Season high: After the letdown at Miami, UNO responded during its six-game homestand to close the regular season: Four wins over top-10 teams, 25 goals and 13 of 18 possible points.

Season low: The sweep at Miami. The Redhawks entered that series 4-20-2 and were on a nine-game winless streak. Miami also had one conference win up to that point — also over UNO. On the flip side, the Mavs came in riding the high of an overtime win in Grand Forks. But the struggles against Miami continued. It ended up being Miami’s only season sweep.

Trending: It’ll be an interesting 2022-23 for a much different UNO roster. The Mavs lost 12 players who either turned pro, transferred or won’t be back due to injury. Many of whom were impact players, including both goalies and five of their top seven scorers. Those numbers could become 13 and six if Tyler Weiss turns pro. Either way, nine freshmen have joined the program along with transfer Jake Pivonka as the roster continues to take shape. The Mavs have another manageable nonconference schedule, which could help build confidence. But the NCHC gauntlet is never easy, and that starts with a home series against North Dakota.

MEN'S SOCCER

Last season: 6-10-1, 4-2 Summit (third)

Summit League tournament/postseason: Lost 2-1 to Oral Roberts in Summit tournament semifinal

Preseason prediction: First in Summit

How it played out: The preseason favorites finished behind ORU and Denver. UNO lost its first three games to Bradley, Tulsa and Drake. Though getting positive results in conference play, it lost other nonconference games to Creighton, Indiana and Campbell.

Success or struggle: Struggle. All 10 of the Mavs' losses were by one goal. In the close games, they struggled to get on the scoreboard, losing seven 1-0 matches. After the season, coach Bob Warming announced his retirement.

Standout: Hugo Kametani led the Mavs with 43 shots and started all 17 games. He scored two goals, second most on the team behind Kenji Mboma Dem’s three, and now plays for Union Omaha. He scored the tying goal in the Owls' 2-1 upset of Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup.

Season high: That Mavs shut out Western Illinois 1-0, getting the golden goal from Mboma Dem in the 97th minute to send UNO to the Summit tournament.

Season low: UNO extended Indiana, which would go on to be a No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament and advance to the Sweet 16, to double-overtime before conceding the golden goal in the 110th minute. It would’ve been a well-earned draw, instead the Mavs dropped to 3-5-1.

Trending: Hard to say. UNO brings in new coach Donovan Dowling, the third in program history.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Last season: 9-8-2, 6-3 Summit (third)

Summit League tournament/postseason: Lost 1-0 to South Dakota State in league semifinal

Preseason prediction: Eighth in Summit

How it played out: It was up and down, but the Mavs finished third in the conference, seven points behind first-place Denver.

Success or struggle: Both. The record reflects a small step back from the previous year, where the Mavs finished 8-5-5. However, they still were above .500. Before that, UNO hadn’t had a winning season since 2010.

Standout: Sophia Green scored six goals, eighth-best in the conference. She also scored four game-winners, second best in the Summit.

Season high: UNO won three of its last four regular-season matches with shutouts of North Dakota State, North Dakota and South Dakota. Its best performance in that stretch was a 4-0 win over the Bison in Fargo.

Season low: UNO had a tough stretch in the middle of the season, losing at Oklahoma State, at then-No. 20 Gonzaga and at home against Denver. It was outscored 7-0.

Trending: Up. Green returns for her junior year and coach Tim Walters enters his sixth season. UNO has a challenging nonconference schedule, including home matches against Missouri, Oklahoma State and Air Force. On the road, it plays Iowa State, Minnesota and Colorado.

OTHER SPORTS

Golf

Men: Tenth (out of 10 teams) in the Summit tournament

Women: Seventh in the Summit tournament

Swimming

Men: Fourth (out of six teams) in the Summit tournament

Women: Third in the Summit tournament

Tennis

Men: 9-5 in duals, 1-4 Summit

Women: 12-11, 4-3

Compiled by Cole Bambini, Jordan McAlpine and Gene Schinzel