FRESNO, Calif. — Omaha ended its season-opening baseball road trip with its first win of the season.

Zach Lechnir homered in the fifth inning and three Mavs combined on a three-hitter as UNO edged Fresno State 1-0 Sunday afternoon.

Lechnir homered to left center with two outs in the fifth inning. It was the second home run of the season for the transfer from Central Michigan.

Fresno had baserunners in each of the first five innings, but UNO held the Bulldogs to one hit over the last seven innings.

Charlie Bell went the first three innings before Wyatt Sellers went the next four to earn the win. Sellers allowed one hit and struck out four.

Luke Gainer then had two perfect innings to pick up the save. The Iowa Western transfer struck out three of the six batters he faced.

Omaha was swept by UCLA and Fresno had won the first three games of the weekend before Sunday. UNO returns home to host Kansas State at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

UNO (1-6) 000 010 000 - 1 5 0

Fresno State (4-3) 000 000 000 - 0 3 1

W: Sellers, 1-0. L: Angelo, 0-2. S: Gainer, 1. 3B: FS, Hopfe. HR: UNO, Lechnir.