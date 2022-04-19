UNO's 'most well-rounded game' the Mavs cruised to a win over Creighton

UNO's Izzy Eltze didn't hit the first pitch of Tuesday's game for a home run — a feat she accomplished twice last weekend against St. Thomas.

But she did drill the game's third pitch to center field for a double. That jump-started the UNO offense as it scored four in the first inning and two more in the second on its way to a 9-3 softball win over Creighton at the Creighton Sports Complex.

"Hitting is contagious, so if we start off well, it's just going to keep going and build," said Eltze, who scored in each of the first two innings.

UNO coach Mike Heard wasn't just pleased with his team's offense.

"It was the most well-rounded game we've played so far," said Heard, whose team improves to 20-12 to match last season's win total. "Pitchers threw well, catcher called a heck of a game, defense made no errors and then probably the best we've hit all year.

"It was nice to see everything come together in one game."

The Mavs jumped on the Jays right away with a four-run top of the first. Rachel Weber put UNO in front with a two-run single to left, and Sydney Ross capped the inning with a RBI single to right.

Lynsey Tucker and Jamie White added back-to-back RBI hits in the second before Creighton's Kiara Mils led off the bottom of the second with a home run to center. That would be the only base runner UNO starter Kamryn Meyer would allow in her three innings of work as she struck out six. Three Mavs combined to record 10 strikeouts.

UNO led 7-1 when Meyer exited. Kailey Wilson hit her eighth homer of the season in the fourth, a towering two-run shot to right to make it 7-3. But that's as close as the Bluejays got as Creighton lost its ninth straight.

Jaelle Johnson capped UNO's scoring in the seventh when she lined a shot over the left-field fence for her first homer as a Maverick. Eight of UNO's starters had at least one hit on the day.

"The last four or five weeks, we've starting to play more consistent, and I think they're feeling it to," said Heard, referring to his team.

UNO returns to action Saturday at South Dakota, while Creighton plays at Butler on Friday.

