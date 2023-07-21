Scott Kneifl has coached hundreds of matches since he began his career in the 1990s.

But the Wayne State volleyball coach is certain that his team match next month will be like no other. The Wildcats will face UNK in an exhibition between the state's top Division II teams at a packed Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, part of Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

"It's definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of us," said Kneifl, whose roster is filled with Nebraska natives. "To play in front of 91,000 people in volleyball is unheard of. It can only happen in the state of Nebraska.

"I don't know how it's going to go down or how much wind there will be and hopefully there's no rain. Weather needs to cooperate, but it's definitely going to be something none of us ever forget."

Kneifl and his team already are coming off a 2022 season that was filled with memorable moments.

Playing in the deepest volleyball conference in DII, Wayne State (30-3) won at least 30 games for the fourth time in program history and won the Northern Sun regular-season title for the first time. The Wildcats also were ranked No. 1 in DII for the first time since 2010 and spent five weeks atop the poll.

"When you only lose three times in a year, you feel pretty good," said Kneifl, who is The World-Herald's Midlands coach of the year for the 2022-23 athletic year. "But we were just trying to get better every time we stepped on the floor."

That seemed to be the case after the Wildcats made a statement Labor Day weekend.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 17 in last year's preseason poll, beat three top-12 teams in 27 hours to win the Colorado Premier Challenge. Wayne, which had 12 players on their roster last season, followed that by sweeping 12 of its next 15 opponents, losing a total of three sets.

The Wildcats ascended to No. 1 during that stretch. Two of their three losses came in the postseason as NSIC rival St. Cloud State, ranked seventh nationally, defeated the Wildcats in the Central Region semifinal.

"They were a really close-knit group. They really believed in each other and did a great job of accepting their roles," Kneifl said. "When you have a bunch of good people around each other and they're accepting roles, good things usually happen. We're really happy what they accomplished last year."

They return this fall with mainly the same starters, but also with a deeper roster. Starting libero Jessie Brandl graduated, but their top offensive weapons are back.

Last season, Wahoo Neumann grad Kelsie Cada had 400 kills, 335 digs and a team-high 36 aces, Elkhorn South product Jordan McCormick had 334 digs and Lincoln Southwest's Rachel Walker averaged 10.6 assists per set. And at the net are a pair of first-team All-America middles in Lindsay's Taya Beller (450 kills, .398 hitting percentage, 0.99 blocks per set) and Pierce's Maggie Brahmer (387 kills, .451 hitting percentage, 1.16 blocks per set).

"We never had a first-team All-American before, then we had two last year," Kneifl said. "Both are super athletic, both great kids, both hard workers, but they're both very different as far as the game of volleyball.

"Just a great group of kids. They're great on the floor, but they're even better off the floor. They represent our program so well."

It's a program that has been a perennial power under Kneifl.

Entering his 19th season as coach, he earned win No. 400 with the Wildcats last season. They've been nationally ranked each of the past 16 years, gone to the DII tournament 12 times and made the national semifinal in 2015.

Kneifl said it helped to have stability in the coaching staff — assistants Kim DePew and Katie Morris have each been around the program for more than a decade. Kneifl, who went to high school at nearby Newcastle, said there's been no reason to leave Wayne.

"Somebody once told me make the big time where you are, and we've tried to do that at Wayne State. I just love Wayne, I love the community, I love the college," said Kneifl, a WSC alum as is his wife, Jennifer.

Scott and Jennifer have three sons. The oldest, Jacob, is a pitcher for the Wildcats. Scott says he's a big baseball fan — the New York Yankees are his team — but when he was a student at Wayne State, Paul Eaton asked Kneifl to be an assistant volleyball coach at Wakefield High.

"That's kind of how I got the bug and fell in love with the game," Kneifl said.

He went on to be a high school coach at Allen, Millard South and Pender before settling in at Wayne.

"Our ultimate goal is to win a national championship," Kneifl said. "Wayne is where I want to be. We have big goals ahead of us."

Other coach of the year candidates

Roman Gentry, Peru State men's basketball: Took over as interim coach prior to the season and led the Bobcats to a 25-8 record and the second round of the NAIA tournament. The 25 wins was tied for second most in program history.

Logan Masters, Wayne State football: Promoted to coach last February, Masters led WSC to a 9-3 record and a share of the Northern Sun title for the first time. The Wildcats also went to the DII playoffs for the second time ever.

Josh Oltmans, Doane baseball: Led the Tigers to the GPAC regular-season and tournament title, their first tournament title since 2011. Doane (43-12) also set a program record for wins in a season.