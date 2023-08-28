Joy Scanlan will proudly wear an Omaha jersey for Volleyball Day in Nebraska Wednesday.

She played for UNO in the 1970s and then got all five of her girls involved in the sport, coaching them through grade school. They competed for Plattsmouth, and four went on to play at the NAIA level in college. The other daughter, the now Jillanna Sutton, competed collegiately as a high jumper at Nebraska.

She and her husband, Jeff, had no boys, Scanlan said, just their own volleyball team. Or as Jeff, a basketball official and former Peru player, might say, a basketball lineup.

Scanlan said officiating seems to run in the family. She and four of her daughters do it for high school volleyball.

And that makes cheering for just one team Wednesday difficult.

“We know kids from UNO, Kearney and Wayne State. It would have been cool if they had an NAIA part, too,” oldest daughter Meghan Jennings said. “It’s going to be a blast.”

Scanlan, who still lives in Plattsmouth, said there was no way she and her daughters were going to miss the matches between Omaha and Nebraska and Division II powerhouses UNK and Wayne State.

They’ll be among the more than 90,000 expected at the sold-out event at Memorial Stadium, which includes a concert by country star Scotty McCreery.

“Even the daughter who doesn’t officiate is going,” Scanlan said. “We all love volleyball.”

Jennings and sisters Lindsay Laug and Kelley Steele played volleyball for Peru State. Youngest daughter Shayla Lusso went to Bellevue University. Although always wildly competitive, they agree that she probably was the best of the bunch, Jennings said.

Once the girls were older, Scanlan, 67, got back into officiating, which she had started doing as a teen. For the past 32 years, she’s been working matches from the Metro Conference and across the southeast half of Nebraska to the state tournament. Jennings has been doing it for 19 years, Steele 13, Sutton two and Lusso three.

They’re still hoping to get Laug involved.

They often officiate matches together. Ten years ago, Jennings said, fans would come down from the stands and ask whether she and her mom were related. As the years progressed, they would ask if the two were sisters.

“My mom is loving that,” the 42-year-old Jennings said. “As of late, it’s “Are you guys twins?’ I’m looking like I’m in my 60s now.”

There’s a benefit to officiating with one another, she said. They know how each will call a match. There are a few eye rolls, too, when they think a sibling has missed a call.

They are not the only family of volleyball officials in the area, Scanlan said.

Omahan Craig Wiedel officiates at the high school, college and club level. He’s the commissioner and executive director of the Great Plains Region of USA Volleyball.

His older brother, Kurk, who introduced him to volleyball, also officiates as does his sister, Kendra Jantzen. Kurk’s son Simon and daughters Jasa and Jenna also are involved. Simon does high school and college matches and Jasa club only while she plays for College of St. Mary. Jenna Pachta took over coaching duties at Thayer Central two years ago when her dad retired.

Craig Wiedel said he’ll be in the stands Wednesday as well.

“It should be fun,” he said. “I worked the Red-White game. Nebraska is going to be really, really good.”

Wiedel said he’s not surprised at the huge demand for tickets for Wednesday’s event. He was attracted to volleyball, he said, because it’s like one big family, instead of the dog-eat-dog atmosphere of some other sports.

Jennings is expecting a unique atmosphere. She says people are always excited to cheer for the Huskers. Ranked No. 5 and with several TV appearances and a big social media presence, Nebraska volleyball is no longer just “the other fall sport.”

What Scanlan thinks is cool is that Wednesday doesn’t just involve Division I programs.

“Every kid can dream for a whole different school level,” she said. “You can dream big, but there are still other options out there.”

She just wishes officials had come up with a little more exciting name for the first-of-its-kind event than Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

“They could have said something a little more impactful,” she said. “It sounds like a retreat day.”