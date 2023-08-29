Among the thousands of faces who will be watching Rachel Walker on the court Wednesday at Memorial Stadium, there's one face across the net that the Wayne State setter will be happy to see.

Jaden Ferguson, who has been best friends with Walker since they played together in high school at Lincoln Southwest, will make her UNK debut during the first match of Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

"We're pretty competitive, so I think we try to keep our volleyball life and our friend life a little bit apart," said Walker, who enters her fourth season as Wayne State's starting setter. "But what a great opportunity for us to compete in our last year at this level."

Ferguson is a grad transfer who previously played at Northwest Missouri State, UNK's league rival. Ferguson was a third-team All-American last season.

"She's an experienced attacker with a lot of versatility. She can do a lot of things," UNK coach Rick Squiers said. "She's made really a seamless transition. Outstanding teammate. She's a real veteran who has been through the league a few times. It almost feels like she's been here longer because we knew her and she knows us."

Walker and Ferguson are two key players for teams expected to be among the nation's best once again at the Division II level.

Volleyball Day in Nebraska is about celebrating the state's excellence in the sport, and Squiers at UNK and Scott Kneifl at Wayne have made their programs of the state's most consistent powerhouses. And the majority of both rosters are comprised of players who went to high school in Nebraska.

UNK starts the season ranked 16th nationally as they aim to make the NCAA D-II tournament for a 24th consecutive year. Squiers has compiled a 729-102 career record with the Lopers.​

Wayne has made 12 D-II tournament appearances in 17 seasons under Kneifl. The Wildcats were ranked No. 1 for five straight weeks last season, when they won a program-record 24 straight matches. Wayne starts this season No. 4 and returns a pair of All-America middle blockers in Taya Beller (from Lindsay) and Maggie Brahmer (from Pierce).

The UNK-Wayne match is an exhibition as both open their regular season Friday.

"I think we're appreciative, grateful that we're included because we didn't have to be," Squiers said of playing in Wednesday's event. "The thing would have gone well with or without another match. So we're kind of going along for the ride and trying to balance enjoying the whole thing with trying to get something out of of it competitively."​

Squiers said when he first told the team they'd be playing a match at Memorial Stadium, there were some puzzled looks along with smiles.

"When we first found out, probably shock," said UNK junior outside hitter Lauren Taubenheim, a Lincoln Pius X graduate who was an all-league player last season. "Even whenever I went to football games there, it was a little overwhelming with that amount of people packed into that place. To actually be the one to play a game there, it's crazy to think about."

By the time the UNK-Wayne match starts at 4:30 p.m., the stadium should be on its way to filling up. Both Taubenheim and Walker said their teams will have to quickly settle into that atmosphere.

"We've talked about it a lot, about what it's going to be like," said Taubenheim, whose mom Nancy (Farmer) is in the Hastings College hall of fame for her All-American volleyball career. "At first, it will probably be a little nerve-racking, but once the game starts, you just focus on one play at a time."

Added Walker: "I think it will be something you cannot be prepared for. For sure, just going to have to take a moment and think, 'Wow, we're doing this.' Just take it in and how awesome it is."

Both players said they'll have a lot of family and friends in the stadium to witness the event. And both realize the main objective is for their teams to get better for the regular season, but they'll be doing​ that in a setting never done before.

"I think I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," Walker said. "What an awesome thing to be a part of and how great to be in a state that cherishes volleyball that much that they'll put it in a stadium where we'll be able to play in front of 91,000 people. I think that's just a testament to our state as a whole."