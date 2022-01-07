 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wahoo grad Elle Glock transfers from USC volleyball to Louisiville
VOLLEYBALL

Wahoo grad Elle Glock transfers from USC volleyball to Louisiville

Former All-Nebraska setter Elle Glock from Wahoo is transferring from USC to Louisville.

Elle Glock

Elle Glock

She'll play for former Husker player and coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Glock finished her varsity career in 2020 with 3,201 career assists while helping the Warriors win three Class C-1 state titles. She redshirted in her only season with the Trojans before entering her name in the transfer portal.

Louisville was ranked No. 1 much of the season and reached the Final Four, where the Cardinals lost to eventual champion Wisconsin in the semifinals.

The 6-foot-1 setter is the daughter of former Wahoo basketball standout Jason Glock, a member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

