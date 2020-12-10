 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Everything you need to know for the Creighton-Nebraska showdown on the Half-Court Press
PODCASTS

Watch Now: Everything you need to know for the Creighton-Nebraska showdown on the Half-Court Press

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, Jon Nyatawa and Sam McKewon preview the Creighton-Nebraska showdown, including all the key storylines, matchups to watch and more.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004

