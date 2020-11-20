Watch Now: Half-Court Press: Creighton shuts down practice, Nebraska preps for season debut

The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.
On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Sam McKewon discuss the recent basketball headlines for CU and NU.
The Jays have paused practices after positive COVID-19 tests.
The Huskers are trying to plan a season-opening tournament.
The two schools will indeed play their rivalry game this year.
Plus, they're both on a recruiting roll.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.
Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.