Watch Now: Half-Court Press: Creighton shuts down practice, Nebraska preps for season debut
The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Sam McKewon discuss the recent basketball headlines for CU and NU.

The Jays have paused practices after positive COVID-19 tests.

The Huskers are trying to plan a season-opening tournament.

The two schools will indeed play their rivalry game this year.

Plus, they're both on a recruiting roll.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004

