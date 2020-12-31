 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Half-Court Press: Creighton's rejuvenated after Christmas; Nebraska's in a slump
The Half-Court Press podcast goes in-depth on all the latest Creighton and Nebraska basketball news.

On the latest episode, World-Herald staff writers Jon Nyatawa and Sam McKewon recap the Huskers' disappointing loss at Ohio State and assess the current state of affairs with the Jays.

The Big Ten is full of talent and NU's offense desperately needs a jump start to help Nebraska survive. CU's offense has room for improvement, too, but Creighton's learned how to win with defense.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, on Google Play Music, on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004

