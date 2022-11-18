Wayne State — and coach Logan Masters — are getting a second chance in the playoffs

Wayne State is preparing for the program's second Division II playoff game, though Logan Masters has been involved in both.

The first was in 2008, when Masters caught a touchdown pass during a 23-17 loss to Chadron State. Fourteen years later, the Wildcats are back with Masters as their first-year coach.

"As a player, you took it for granted this would happen," he said. "As a coach, you know how much time, effort, stuff like that it takes, and there's an appreciation for the team getting to this point."

Wayne has had a memorable regular season to get to this point.

The Wildcats earned a share of the Northern Sun Conference title for the first time and won nine games for the fourth time in program history. Masters said he's happy for the players, especially his seniors.

"They'd seen some of the tough years, but now they get to live one of the best in school history," Masters said.

The Wildcats will play a familiar foe to open the playoffs. Wayne goes to 19th-ranked Minnesota State for Saturday's noon kickoff.

When the teams played in Wayne on Oct. 8, the Wildcats bolted to a 24-3 lead and never trailed in a 41-33 win. Both offenses finished with more than 540 yards as Nick Bohn threw for 271 yards and rushed for 93.

"I would love to see our offense play as well as it did the first time," Masters said. "It's going to be a fun game against a great opponent, but that's the playoffs. There's no easy ones now."

Since that loss at Wayne, Minnesota State has won five straight, all by at least two touchdowns. That earned the Mavericks — in the playoffs for the seventh time since 2008 — a No. 3 seed while Wayne is a 6 seed.

"We're going there as underdogs. We have to beat them again to prove it," Masters said. "Our guys know they can beat them, and believing is half the battle."

Six of Wayne's nine wins have been one-score games, including the past two weeks. Last week on a cold Saturday, the defense carried the Wildcats to a 10-7 victory over Moorhead State as Omaha Creighton Prep grad Luke Sims had three sacks. For the season, Alex Kowalczyk has 95 tackles, and Blair graduate Dexter Larsen is second in tackles with 61.

Masters said Wayne's defense has improved as the season progressed.

"The exciting thing about the team in general is I don't think we've peaked," he said. "We've found ways to keep improving each week. I think our best football is still ahead of us."