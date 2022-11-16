 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayne State football coaches, players receive conference awards

Wayne State first-year head coach Logan Masters was named the Northern Sun conference football coach of the year and offensive coordinator Collin Prosser was named assistant of the year as the Wildcats prepare for their first playoff game since 2008.

Wayne will play at conference rival Minnesota State on Saturday.

Six Wildcats were named to the NSIC first team. That group includes quarterback Nick Bohn, a Bennington grad who has thrown for 2,117 yards and 18 TDs and rushed for 716 yards and seven TDs, receiver Mason Lee, who has 31 catches, kicker Alex Powders, linebacker Alex Kowalczyk and defensive back J'Von France.

