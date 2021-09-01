Wayne State football has waited nearly two years for its first game with a new coach

It's been more than 20 months since John McMenamin was hired as Wayne State football coach.

Now the day he's been looking forward to has finally arrived.

"It's phenomenal. I can't wait, I'm so excited," McMenamin said of Wayne's season opener, which is at 6 p.m. Thursday against the University of Mary. "The best part of having a game is having a sense of normalcy again."

There was little normal about McMenamin's first year at Wayne. Three months after he was hired following the 2019 season, the pandemic took hold. While the Wildcats still were able to practice last fall, their season was canceled.

"It was a time that our team really got to know each other and it gave the coaching staff a little extra time to know our team," McMenamin said. "You learn quite a lot, but until you roll that ball out there, you don't know everything about your team."

That's another reason McMenamin is looking forward to Thursday night. He wants to see how his young team handles adversity and who will make game-changing plays.

Players often are eager to make a splash on opening night, too. And many haven't played since November 2019.